Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2027

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in device technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revolutions in personalized drug development, potential device technologies in the pipeline, increasing incidence of recurrent AFib coupled with deteriorating lifestyles would augment the prevalence of the disease leading to the growth of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market. The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress.

Factors driving this market include augmenting incidence rate of recurrent atrial fibrillation, new product launches for effective treatment of recurrent events, and improved reimbursement scenarios for recurrent AFib treatment drugs along with technological advancements are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years. Moreover, healthcare experts from the University of Pennsylvania have estimated that patients admitted to intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment are more likely to suffer from arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation. This would be alarming for cardiac patients and would lead to increased sales of atrial fibrillation associated drugs.

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry for the forecast period, The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Abbott announced the acceptance of the TactiCath Touch Force Ablation Catheter by the FDA. Such winning tactics of leading companies in the market for atrial fibrillation products are often adopted by national and local companies.

The prevalence of AFib ranges between 2.7 million and 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030, according to the statistics of the Center for Disease Control. Similar incidence rates are observed in other regions as well, indicating potential growth in the target industry.

Recently, in December 2019, the opening generic version of the blood thinner Eliquis received approval by the U.S. FDA. The drug is anticipated to provide quality treatment alternatives at affordable prices, especially for recurrent AFib patients, by reducing the risk of recurrence.

The device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 5.88 billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

North America is the leading market segment, with a revenue of USD 4.04 billion in 2019 due to the high prevalence of recurrent atrial fibrillation in the U.S and Canada. North America holds the highest share of the recurrent atrial fibrillation market, with a CAGR of 13.1%. The incidence rate of surgical procedures in the U.S. is increasing gradually. Disease prevailing eating habits and dietary behaviors have led to a high incidence of Atrial Fibrillation in the region.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Device

Surgical Devices

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation

Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

Laser Based Catheter Ablation

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Non-Surgical Devices

Electric Cardioversion

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

Drugs

Dabigatran (Pradaxa)

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Edoxaban (Savaysa)

Warfarin (Coumadin)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical Cardiac

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Regional Bifurcation of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

