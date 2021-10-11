Submit Release
AirSage Launches the Industry’s First Free Mobile Location Data App

ALADIN by AirSage is the new AirSage Local Activity Density Interface.

Population Density in SFO. ALADIN Activity Density displays direct insight into the living population density heat map.

Population Density in ATL. The simple-to-use interface allows academics and professionals to run complex location analytics studies..

AirSage Inc., the pioneer in the Location Data space serving organizations like NASA, Stantec, and US DOT, launched the first free mobile Activity Density app.

«Perhaps for the first time, we could see what our true visitation was…»”
— CARL HASTY, District Manager, Tahoe Transportation District
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALADIN by AirSage is the new AirSage Local Activity Density Interface. It is an industry-first free mobile application for location data analysis. The simple-to-use interface allows academics and professionals to run complex location analytics studies on population movement in just a few clicks. Being a leader in North America, AirSage created the richest knowledge base for location data and continues to raise the bar in making Big Data accessible.

Location insights can help identify where infrastructure dollars are best spent or which locations are more popular for business. It allows identifying continuously changing human movement behavior and analyzing the competitive or environmental landscape. These insights open new possibilities in impact forecasting, risk assessment, disaster management, infrastructure planning and deployment, sustainable development, and business growth.

“A really valuable application from the AirSage data in urban planning is exploring the equity of all public and municipal services, including transit, grocery, medical, schools, parks, libraries, recreation, and senior centers by studying how far and accessible these services are to underprivileged and marginalized communities. This is an extremely valuable application.”
- Cynthia Albright, Senior Principal, Data Analytics Lead & Urban Design at Stantec

ALADIN Activity Density displays direct insight into the living population density heat map. It also captures how and when people move around a given study area that would otherwise be difficult to capture, like in parks, dense city centers, stadiums, and recreation centers. These insights play a crucial role in such industries as Transportation Planning, Urban Planning & Design, Smart City, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, and more.

AirSage CEO Mark Forster on ALADIN: “We wanted to achieve three things: 1) provide the best activity density data to public/private stakeholders in a time when we’re all discussing infrastructure 2) make data and insights available on the go in an industry-first mobile app, and 3) provide a simple-to-use interface."

ALADIN offers special features tailored to data-driven industries. This includes:
• Three free activity density analyses,
• Historical data back to 2017,
• Custom study areas up to 25 sq. miles,
• Weekly study intervals,
• Free access to the AirSage Knowledge Hub,
• Custom studies pricing calculator, and
• Free support and products demo upon request.

The solution is available for download on iOS and Android.

Simplicity and a novel set of features make ALADIN so unique. AirSage’s mission is to provide the most accessible, accurate and reliable population movement insights. For more information and more data, please contact us at info@airsage.com.

Rosie Jeffries
AirSage inc.
info@airsage.com
ALADIN by AirSage, the Industry’s First Free Mobile application for Activity Density

