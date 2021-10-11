Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2021: Report Analysis, Industry Share, Growth, Size and Forecast 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global microbiome sequencing services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026.
Microbiome sequencing services aid in determining the function of the microbiome in human health and disease pathogenesis by utilizing next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. They primarily include functional profiling, alpha-diversity, beta-diversity, virulence factor identification, LEfSe biomarker discovery, clustering heatmap, etc. These services offer comprehensive bioinformatics and statistical analyses in an interactive and user-friendly report, along with faster and more accurate classification compared to conventional identification methods, such as cloning and culturing.
Market Trends
The expanding pharmaceutical sector across the globe is among the key factors driving the microbiome sequencing services market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) owing to various factors, including the increasing occurrences of inflammatory intestinal conditions and consumption diets with low fiber and high fat content, is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for early disease detection and diagnosis is further augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the growing applications of microbiome sequencing services in academia and research institutes for protein and small molecule analysis are catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, microbiome content is widely gaining traction as a biomarker for different diseases owing to faster and cost-effective sequencing platforms and data analysis pipelines, which is propelling the market. Besides this, the increasing focus on customizing gut microbial consortia to develop advanced individualized medicine, coupled with advancements in genomic research, are expected to drive the microbiome sequencing services market over the forecasted period.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• BaseClear B.V.
• Clinical-Microbiomics A/S
• Diversigen Inc (OraSure Technologies Inc.)
• Mérieux NutriSciences
• Metabiomics Corporation (BioSpherex LLC)
• Microbiome Insights Inc.
• Microbiome Therapeutics LLC
• Molecular Research LP
• Molzym GmbH & Co. KG
• Resphera Biosciences LLC
• Shanghai Realbio Technology (RBT) Co. Ltd.
• Zymo Research Corporation.
The report has segmented the market based on technology, research type, laboratory type, application and end user.
Breakup by Technology:
• Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
• Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
• Pyrosequencing
• Sanger Sequencing
• Others
Breakup by Research Type:
• Outsourced Research
• Internal Research
Breakup by Laboratory Type:
• Dry Labs
• Wet Labs
Breakup by Application:
• Shotgun Sequencing
• Targeted Gene Sequencing
• RNA Sequencing
• Whole Genome Sequencing
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Research and Academic Institutes
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
