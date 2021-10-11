Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Top Players , Trends, Potential Applications and Forecast 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size – USD 34.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021

The global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 767.60 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market in terms of revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for AI solutions in the education sector

A novel research report on global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

Key Companies in the market include: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, and Salesforce.com Inc.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Competitive Landscape:

The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Applications

Platforms

Hardware

Server

Storage

Service

IT service

Business service

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Natural language processing

Deep learning

Artificial general intelligence (AGI)

Machine vision

Artificial super intelligence (ASI)

Machine learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automated threat intelligence & prevention systems

Fraud analysis & investigation

Automated customer service

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation

Education

Telecommunications

Media & entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction

Information technology

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand of artificial intelligence solutions in education sector

4.2.2.2. Growing implementation of artificial intelligence technology in pharmaceutical research and drug discovery.

4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence in BFSI industry to provide enhanced customer service

4.2.2.4. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence driven fraud detection systems in different industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of artificial intelligence solutions

4.2.3.2. Concern of cyber attacks

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Software

5.1.1.1. Applications

5.1.1.2. Platforms

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.2.1. Server

5.1.2.2. Storage

5.1.3. Service

5.1.3.1. IT service

5.1.3.2. Business serviceContinued…

