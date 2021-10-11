Submit Release
News Search

There were 327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,563 in the last 365 days.

Global Algae Products Market Report 2021: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Algae Products Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Algae Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global algae products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Algae products refer to the essential sources of minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, etc., that are widely utilized in the preparation of dietary supplements. They have numerous beneficial properties, including being antioxidant, antihypertensive, anticoagulant, antiproliferative, immunostimulatory, etc. These products help in increasing dopamine, preventing diseases, healing wounds, promoting healthy skin, etc. Moreover, algae products find extensive applications in food products and beverages as stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickeners, main ingredients, flavoring agents, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/algae-products-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The elevating global population levels, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are among the primary factors driving the algae products market. Moreover, the changing consumer lifestyles and the rising popularity of healthy food products and dietary supplements are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, algae products are being increasingly used in the sequestering and removing of pollutants, such as nutrients, heavy metals, xenobiotics, etc., from wastewater. Additionally, their surging adoption in the beauty and personal care sector for detoxifying, cleansing, and toning the skin, as well as for improving skin elasticity and suppleness, aiding the renewal of damaged skin cells, etc., is bolstering the product demand. Furthermore, due to their abundant, resilient, and cost-effective nature, they are being utilized in biologic drugs across the globe, which is also stimulating the market. Apart from this, the growing product adoption for producing livestock for aquaculture varieties, including fish for cultivation, is expected to catalyze the algae products market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation
• Algatechnologies Ltd
• Algenol
• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
• BASF SE, Caldic B.V.
• Cargill Incorporated
• Cellana Inc
• Corbion N.V.
• Cyanotech Corporation
• DuPont de Nemours Inc
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jdmPzX

The report has segmented the market based on type, source, form, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:
• Lipids
• Carrageenan
• Carotenoids
• Algal Protein
• Alginate
• Others

Breakup by Source:
• Brown Algae
• Blue-Green Algae
• Red Algae
• Green Algae

Breakup by Form:
• Solid
• Liquid

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline

Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements
• Personal Care
• Feed
• Pharmaceuticals
• Chemicals
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports:

• Managed Print Services Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/poultry-diagnostics-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-trends-size-share-and-forecast/

• Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast : - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/flame-retardants-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-trends-share-size-and-forecast/

• Flame Retardants Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/vaccine-adjuvants-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-share-size-trends-and-forecast/

• Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/app-analytics-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-growth-share-trends-and-forecast/

• App Analytics Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Growth, Share, Trends and Forecast: - https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/managed-print-services-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-forecast/

• Alopecia Treatment Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast: - https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/10/06/alopecia-treatment-market-2021-26-industry-trends-size-growth-and-forecast/

• Precast Concrete Market 2021: Industry Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026: - https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/10/06/precast-concrete-market-2021-industry-trends-size-growth-and-forecast-2026/

• Flame Retardants Market 2021: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026: - https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/10/06/flame-retardants-market-2021-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-forecast-2026/

• App Analytics Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast: - https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/10/06/app-analytics-market-2021-2026-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-forecast/

• Smart Stadium Market Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026: - https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/10/06/smart-stadium-market-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
sales@imarcgroup.com

You just read:

Global Algae Products Market Report 2021: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.