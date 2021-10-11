Green Coatings Market 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Coatings Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″ provide the global green coatings market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, type and application also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-coatings-market/requestsample
Green Coatings Market Industry Definition and Application:
Green coatings are eco-friendly coatings that emit almost negligible volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during the production process. These glazes are manufactured using naturally obtained materials, such as soybean, milk, vegetable oil, castor oil, clay, etc. Some common product variants include high solid paints, radiation-hardened coatings, water-based paints, powder coatings, etc. Green coatings aid in improving the overall efficiency of the equipment and minimize the adverse effects of infrared and ultraviolet (UV) radiations. As a result, they find wide applications across several industries, including automotive, mining, aerospace, construction, oil and gas, aviation, marine, etc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Green Coatings Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding construction industry and elevating levels of industrialization are primarily driving the green coatings market. They are extensively used as protective and decorative paints on walls, panels, door frames, roofs, windows, interior extrusions, etc. Furthermore, the growing environmental awareness and the increasing demand for powder-based and waterborne coatings are catalyzing the market growth. As compared to the conventionally used solvent-borne coatings, these variants are block resistant, VOC-free, not harmful for human health, etc. Moreover, numerous product innovations, including the introduction of radiation curable coatings, are contributing to the market growth. They are produced using plant-based sources and are processed under ultraviolet (UV) radiations or low energy electrons (EB). Besides this, the implementation of favorable government policies to promote sustainability is expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3v1lMaO
Green Coatings Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and application.
Breakup by Type:
Waterborne
Powder
High Solid
UV Cured
Breakup by Application:
Architectural Coatings
Industrial Coatings
Automotive Coatings
Wood Coatings
Packaging Coatings
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:( United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)
Middle East and Africa
Who are the Major Green Coatings Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc and The Sherwin-Williams Company.
Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Report 2021-20256: https://bit.ly/3mHLugH
Investment Casting Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3oRftWk
Zirconium Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2YM1eHv
United States Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3iLlQqj
North America Modular Construction Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3uYHvQK
North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3BD1WW0
Material Testing Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3FBooB1
North America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3DyW7cH
Bunker Fuel Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3FDAQA8
Propylene Glycol Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3AvZRtl
Biocides Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2YB4Fk6
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-coatings-market/requestsample
Green Coatings Market Industry Definition and Application:
Green coatings are eco-friendly coatings that emit almost negligible volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during the production process. These glazes are manufactured using naturally obtained materials, such as soybean, milk, vegetable oil, castor oil, clay, etc. Some common product variants include high solid paints, radiation-hardened coatings, water-based paints, powder coatings, etc. Green coatings aid in improving the overall efficiency of the equipment and minimize the adverse effects of infrared and ultraviolet (UV) radiations. As a result, they find wide applications across several industries, including automotive, mining, aerospace, construction, oil and gas, aviation, marine, etc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Green Coatings Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding construction industry and elevating levels of industrialization are primarily driving the green coatings market. They are extensively used as protective and decorative paints on walls, panels, door frames, roofs, windows, interior extrusions, etc. Furthermore, the growing environmental awareness and the increasing demand for powder-based and waterborne coatings are catalyzing the market growth. As compared to the conventionally used solvent-borne coatings, these variants are block resistant, VOC-free, not harmful for human health, etc. Moreover, numerous product innovations, including the introduction of radiation curable coatings, are contributing to the market growth. They are produced using plant-based sources and are processed under ultraviolet (UV) radiations or low energy electrons (EB). Besides this, the implementation of favorable government policies to promote sustainability is expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3v1lMaO
Green Coatings Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and application.
Breakup by Type:
Waterborne
Powder
High Solid
UV Cured
Breakup by Application:
Architectural Coatings
Industrial Coatings
Automotive Coatings
Wood Coatings
Packaging Coatings
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:( United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)
Middle East and Africa
Who are the Major Green Coatings Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc and The Sherwin-Williams Company.
Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:
Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Report 2021-20256: https://bit.ly/3mHLugH
Investment Casting Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3oRftWk
Zirconium Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2YM1eHv
United States Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3iLlQqj
North America Modular Construction Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3uYHvQK
North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3BD1WW0
Material Testing Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3FBooB1
North America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3DyW7cH
Bunker Fuel Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3FDAQA8
Propylene Glycol Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3AvZRtl
Biocides Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2YB4Fk6
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here