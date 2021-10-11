Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Share 2021-26: Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global hyper-converged infrastructure market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.
Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) refers to a software-centric, unified system that transforms and combines various elements, including storage, network, computer, management, etc., belonging to a traditional data center into a distributed platform. It relies on intelligent software components for creating flexible building blocks to replace legacy infrastructure of separate servers, storage networks, and arrays. Organizations around the world are incorporating HCI into their core business procedures for better storage, greater scaling ability, enhanced information technology (IT) efficiency, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends:
The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, resulting in lockdown restrictions imposed across various countries has augmented the demand for HCI to keep the businesses running. Moreover, these solutions offer a flexible IT platform that allows employees to work remotely. Additionally, HCI solutions are also gaining traction in the management of vaccine-related data requirements among healthcare organizations. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic ailments, along with the easy access to medical services, is contributing to an increasing volume of data. Along with this, the digital transformation of the healthcare sector is also augmenting product demand to overcome data access challenges and improve staff login times. Besides this, the emerging trend of automation in small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is anticipated to further escalate the need for HCI solutions over the forecasted period.
Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Cisco Systems Inc., DataCore Software, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pivot3 and Scale Computing.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, application and end use.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Application:
Remote Office or Branch Office
Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Data Center Consolidation
Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery
Critical Applications Virtualization
Others
Breakup by End Use:
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
