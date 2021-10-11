Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Research Report by Product Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Business Intelligence And Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions.

Due to rapid adoption of cloud technologies by end-users, the modern channel data delivery segment is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share than other data delivery segments during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significantly high demand for cloud-hosted business intelligence and analytics solutions, which offer streamlined data exchange. Besides, rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the business management segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global business intelligence and analytics market due to increasing implementation of business intelligence and analytics solutions in order to optimize business performance with efficient planning, budgeting, accounting, and forecasting.In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

Key Market Participants Include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

The global Business Intelligence and Analytics market report discusses in detail the revenue and cost profit analysis of the prominent players of the market. It also focuses on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust footing in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and licensing agreements, among others. It covers business overview, expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue growth, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, and financial standing of the companies.

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are also covered to offer detailed analysis of the key companies operating in the market

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions:

At what rate is the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market expected to grow during the forecast period?

What is the Business Intelligence and Analytics market size expected to be between 2021 and 2028?

What are the expected key challenges and restraints in the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

Which key players are operating in the global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market?

What are the significant existing and potential market trends?

Which are the niche segments that leading companies are focusing their budget plans, revenue generation, and the latest developments around?

What are the prominent applications and types of the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

What are the outcomes of the analytical methods of data assessment employed in the 55 Market report?

Radical Highlights of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Business Intelligence and Analytics market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

