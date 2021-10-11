Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Key Companies Covered in the Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Research Report are Sanofi SA, Allergan, PHARMACOSMOS S/A, Pieris, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Apotex Inc., Acceleron Pharma and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing prevalence of iron deficiency during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market, 2021-2028.” The rising female population, incidence of anemia in women, technological advancement, and growing awareness are some of the major factors driving the market. It is the most common form of anemia in which there is a lack of red blood cells and can be diagnosed by CBC test. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), anemia is a severe global public health problemthat primarily affects young children and pregnant women. Forty-two percent of children under the age of five and 40 percent of pregnant women are anemic around the world.

January 2020: The U.S. FDA approved ferric derisomaltose injection of PHARMACOSMOS A/S to treat iron deficiency anemia in adults who had intolerance response to oral supplements or hadnonhemodialysis dependent chronic kidney disease.





COVID-19 Impact-

Cumulative Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry

COVID-19 is anticipated to continue to be a major public health issue for some years. Governments must perform a delicate balancing act to fight the pandemic while simultaneously ensuring that the economy and crucial health and other services are not disrupted. This is critical for the most vulnerable people's health and well-being.

By therapy type, the market for iron deficiency anemia therapy is segmented into oral iron therapy, parenteral iron therapy, red blood cell transfusion, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The iron deficiency anemia therapy report examines market variables impacting demand and supply, key dynamics affecting the market throughout the forecast period, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Parenteral Therapy to Stimulate Growth

The global iron deficiency anemia therapy market growth is expected to grow due to the rising demand for parenteral therapy during the projected period. Patients who cannot digest oral iron or have severe anemia that is not controlled even after taking sufficient amounts of oral iron tablets are usually given parenteral iron therapy. Moreover, market participants have focused on creating a significant number of parenteral iron therapy products. Government regulators have authorized numerous intravesical supplement products, which is expected to drive the market in the future.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Awareness to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global iron deficiency anemia therapy market share during the forecast period. Product approvals, awareness among women, technological advancement, substantial testing numbers are some of the major contributing factors in the region.

Europe is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The rising demand for iron supplements, growing awareness, and rising number of women in the region is the major factor driving the market.





Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

The research provides a thorough analysis of the following main iron deficiency anemia therapy companies, including their competitive landscape, capacity, and most recent events like mergers, acquisitions, and investment.Companies are taking steps to develop novel remedies. The existence of a large number of participants in the market under investigation impacts the prices of items offered by businesses.





