Data Centre Power Market 2021 - SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Key Market Players
Driving mainstream acceptance and high levels of adoption, which will drive the market in future.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the adoption of cloud computing giving rise to a greater need for data centers, an increase in the number of data center all around the world, and rise in the building of data centers are the factors that drive the growth of data center power market. In addition, data centers are revamped to improve facilities, such as infrastructure to provide support to IT requirements, rise available space and power, and improve the overall reliability of data center facilities and thus drives the market growth. However, lack of proper infrastructure and awareness about the benefits of energy-efficient solutions hampers the market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the number of data center transformations as it costs less compared to building a new one is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the power vendors and thereby propelling the growth of the data center power market.
The data center power market has solutions that include, power distribution, power monitoring, power backup, and cabling infrastructure. Power backup for data centers is the most important component, as the data centers cannot function without it. Power backup helps minimize unplanned interruption and provide power to the data centers through power stored in batteries and provided by the uninterruptible power source. The data centers with backup systems can gain significant cost advantages, improve reliability, and improve operational continuity. Power backup also acts as the bridge between mains failure and generator startup.
Asia-Pacific is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of advanced technologies like the 5G, big data, IoT, and cloud computing leads to the rise in the construction of new data centers. The number of data centers in the region is expected to further increase due to a rise in online shopping, social events, online education, and remote working amidst the pandemic situation. The countries like Japan, China, and Australia are developing huge data centers and thereby driving market growth.
Industry Key players - Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Toshiba Corp., Siemens AG, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the epidemic has spread to nearly every country across the globe with the World Health Organization COVID-19 as a pandemic. The pandemic has affected most of the industries resulting to the imposed lockdown by governments of various nations. The need for an enhanced data center increased in order to protect confidential data.
• Continued movement of business IT platforms to the private and public cloud is driven by the need to enhance cybersecurity methods. Public Cloud data center solutions usually reside behind secured firewalls which are maintained and tested by the service provider on a routine basis. For businesses, this lowers the burden of having to deliver constant updates to infrastructure security and saves operational costs to some extent.
The latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions, etc. are included in the report.
