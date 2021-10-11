Genomics Market Research Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Genomics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global genomics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Genomics refers to the study of the function, structure, and inheritance of the genome of an organism. It addresses the intrarelationship of all genes for identifying their combined influence on the overall development. It involves several systems, consumables, software and services for the diagnosis, drug discovery, and development of precision medicine. Some of the technologies utilized for genomics include nucleic acid extraction, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and single-cell genomics analysis.
Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, genomic data is widely used to produce targeted and personalized medicines and study the growth of military genomics across clinical workflows. This, in confluence with an increasing utilization of genetically modified (GM) plants and organisms in the agriculture sector, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements like the introduction of genomics-based tests and apps and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of bioinformatics are also supporting the market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
23andMe Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Illumina Inc.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
PerkinElmer Inc.
Myriad Genetics Inc.
Roche Holding AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Breakup by Component:
Products
Instruments and Software
Consumables and Reagents
Services
Core Genomics Services
NGS-Based Services
Biomarker Translation Services
Computational Services
Others
Breakup by Application:
Functional Genomics
Epigenomics
Biomarkers Discovery
Pathway Analysis
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Sequencing
Microarray
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Research Centers
Hospitals and Clinics
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
