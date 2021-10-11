Wind Energy Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Size to Surge to USD 167.15 Billion by 2027 – Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​​​​​​​The Global Wind Energy Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global Industry size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

A new research report has been added by Emergen Research that offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wind Energy that offers beneficial information to the users to offer an overview of the Wind Energy. The report is updated and covers the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Aftermarket industry. The pandemic has affected the global scenario and has drastically altered the market dynamics.

The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies. Rising initiatives of the government to increase the adoption of sustainable sources of power generation such as solar energy and wind energy in order to reduce the emission levels and enhance the quality of air is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Zonal data Analysis:

Central underline From The Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnership will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

Onshore wind farms held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2019. The advantages of the onshore wind farms, such as low maintenance costs, cheaper integration and foundation, and easier access and operations, have resulted in the increased demand for the onshore wind farms.

The industrial segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period due to increasing preferences of the industries towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation.

Participant Analysis In Wind Energy Industry By Emergen Research:

Key participants include Nordex SE, Acciona, Goldwind, General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group, Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, and Dongfang Electric Corporation, among others.

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Wind Energy. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wind Energy Market on the basis of Location, Application, and region:

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offshore

Onshore

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

What is the growth rate of the Wind Energy Market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Wind Energy industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Wind Energy?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Wind Energy industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

