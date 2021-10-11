Autonomous Driving Technology Market 2021 - Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Key Players and Future Scenario
Rise in demand for connected cars using internet of things & sensors to help solve the problem of traffic congestion & automate the vehicles drives the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest technological advancements in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other sensors like LIDAR, GPS, Radar, and computer vision, have allowed manufacturers to increase self-driving abilities in vehicles and this drives the market growth. However, high implementation & maintenance cost, malfunctioning of sensors, and the threat of hackers to infect systems are the factors that hamper the market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to adopt vehicles with advanced safety features and latest technologies provides lucrative opportunities to the growth of autonomous driving technology market.
LIDAR sensors acts as vision for self-driving vehicles because it provides a 360-degree viewpoint of the surrounding, which helps vehicles drive on their own in a safe manner. These sensors are used by many autonomous automobiles to navigate real-time environments. Some of its benefits include accurate depth perception, which enables LIDAR to know the distance of an object to within a few centimeters away.
North America is expected to lead the autonomous driving technology market during the forecast period due to factors such as strong and well-established automobile company groups and also being the industrial hub for the world's biggest technology companies like Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., and IBM Corporation. With the integration of both the sectors automobile and technology, they are creating autonomous driving technology. The companies in the U.S. are already testing self-driving cars and are being used in cities like California, Washington, and other states of the U.S. However, the mobility of these vehicles equipped with autonomous driving technology are currently limited to particular test areas and driving conditions.
Profiling Key Players: Volkswagen AG, Tesla Inc., Daimler AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp.
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market are included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019 and became a global pandemic. The unstoppable spread of disease in almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency has led to the downfall of the global economy. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 have already started to be felt and is expected to impact the autonomous driving technology market.
• COVID-19 has interrupted the development of autonomous driving technology and slowed consumer purchasing of new vehicles although it has also boosted the possibility for the further adoption of technology in other areas. Autonomous driving technology has the potential to change the way consumer products move from warehouse to the store, foods from restaurants to our houses, and how packages are delivered from retailers to our homes.
