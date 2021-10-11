Gesture Recognition Market Trends 2021-26 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gesture Recognition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global gesture recognition market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Gesture Recognition refers to a Perceptual User Interface (PUI) that captures and interprets human gestures to control devices or applications. It relies on the camera to feed the image data into the sensing device, and the software correlates it with the default gesture library. When the gesture is interpreted, the machine focuses on the execution of the user’s instruction. At present, gesture recognition is gaining popularity in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) environments to support e-learning.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gesture-recognition-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing penetration of gesture recognition technology to provide an immersive and realistic gaming experience coupled with the growing number of professional gamers are primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, smart wearables with gesture recognition sensors are gaining traction in the healthcare industry as they facilitate contactless navigation of X-ray and MRI displays. Furthermore, several leading automotive manufacturers are incorporating gesture recognition in various systems, such as air conditioning, windows, and windshield wipers, to minimize driver workload and allow safe driving. Apart from this, the rising shift of the masses towards e-learning solutions due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to temporary closure of various educational institutes, is further anticipated to drive the market for gesture recognition devices.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2Pt21c0
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Apple Inc.
Cognitec Systems GmbH
EyeSight Technologies Ltd
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corporation
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Microsoft Corporation
QUALCOMM Incorporated
Sony Corporation
Synaptics Incorporated
The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Technology:
Touch-Based
Touchless
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
