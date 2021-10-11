Submit Release
Aircraft De-Icing Market 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aircraft De-Icing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”, the global aircraft de-icing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Aircraft de-icing stands for the process of removing snow, ice, and frost from the surface of the aircraft. This process uses de-icing agents that are produced by mixing ethylene glycol and propylene glycol-based fluids with water, corrosion inhibitors, dyes, wetting agents, etc. These chemicals form a thin layer on the surface of aircraft, which also prevents the ice formation prior to the take-off. De-icing agents are used for decontaminating aircraft and are available in type I, II, III, and IV variants. These agents are mostly applied to the blades, engine inlets, control surfaces, wings, propellers, landing gears, and sensors of the aircraft.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aircraft-de-icing-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding aviation industry, coupled with the increasing focus on comfortable landing and take-off operations during air travel, is propelling the demand for aircraft de-icing. The growing number of commercial flights, cargos, private jets, military aircraft, etc., is also catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rising investments by aircraft operators in the improvement of ground handling equipment are further propelling the market growth. Several technological advancements have led to the introduction of novel infrared, hot water, tempered steam, forced air, electro-expulsive separation, and electro-mechanical expulsion de-icing systems.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3m8R4Ys

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)
BASF SE
Clariant AG
General Atomic Technologies
Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)
JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)
Kilfrost Ltd.
The Dow Chemical Company
Tronair Inc.
UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)
Vestergaard Company A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of fluid type, application, equipment and geography.

Breakup by Fluid Type:

Type I
Type II
Type III
Type IV

Breakup by Application:

Military
Commercial

Breakup by Equipment:

De-Icing Trucks
Sweepers
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

