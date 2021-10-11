Submit Release
Computer-Aided Engineering Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Computer-Aided Engineering Market: Industry Trends , Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global computer-aided engineering market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Computer aided engineering (CAE) refers to the use of interactive computer software to solve various engineering problems. It uses virtual tools such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), and multi-body dynamics (MBD) to stimulate performance and optimize engineering tasks. They offer higher standards for site construction, sophisticated designs, and superior practices for building operations. CAE finds application across various industries such as aviation, shipbuilding, automation, healthcare, electronics, and space.

Market Trends:

The global CAE market is primarily driven by a rise in the outsourcing of manufacturing processes, especially in countries such as India, China, and Russia. This has shifted the preference for cloud-based computing from on-premises computing, as it eliminates the need for hardware acquisitions, software licensing, and installation and support. CAE also helps save costs as it eliminates the need for multiple prototyping and product recall concerns. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of computational fluid dynamics software in electric vehicles for extending the battery life and analyzing temperature modules is also significantly fueling the demand for the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Altair Engineering Inc.
Ansys Inc.
Aspen Technology Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
BenQ Asia Pacific Corp.
Bentley Systems Inc.
Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
Dassault Systemes, ESI Group
Exa Corporation
Mentor Graphics Corporation
MSC Software Corporation
NUMECA International
Seiko Epson Corporation
Siemens Digital Industries Software

The report has segmented on the basis of type, deployment type end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
Multibody Dynamics
Optimization & Simulation

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises
Cloud-based

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive
Defense & Aerospace
Electronics
Medical Devices
Industrial Equipment
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (US & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Technology


Editorial Guidelines

