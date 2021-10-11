The participation of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Expo 2020 Dubai expands Indonesia's forest potential
DUBAI, UAE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the recent week, the Indonesia Pavilion has now reached an estimate of over 32,000 visitors. Every week, the Indonesia Pavilion will be enlivened with various weekly events filled by correspondent government institutions. Week two of its implementation, on 8-14 October 2021, the Indonesia Pavilion will present its potential business opportunities on Indonesian forestry products.
Agus Justianto, Director General of Sustainable Forest Management shows new forestry technology to business man
“KLHK’s objective in participating at Expo 2020 Dubai is to show the world around Indonesia’s many achievements and progressive progress in the fields of industry, environment, and forestry. This can be seen from the many non-timber forestry products, processed wood forest products, to products produced by the forest locals. Indonesia also has a big advantage compared to other countries in terms of raw material productivity which can be turned into a tremendous export advantage,” said the Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry, Alue Dohong.
The Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) is here to promote investment opportunities in the vast forestry sector in the forms of forest area management, forest utilization, natural tourism sites and services, and wood products production as well as its derivatives. “The event of Expo 2020 Dubai is also a perfect place to introduce further the Legality and Sustainability Verification System (SVLK), which came as one of the many government efforts to support the growth of legal and sustainable forest products,” added Agus Justianto, Director General of Sustainable Forest Management at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.
SVLK is a manifestation of Indonesia’s government commitment to prioritize social and ecological aspects in forest utilization and management. The implementation of SVLK provides various benefits, including better market confidence, more accessible market access towards international markets, reducing the rate of forest destruction, supporting improved governance, and approved trading partners supported with evidence and traceability of raw materials from legal and sustainable resources. SVLK has succeeded in increasing the wood export products value up to 91.7% from 2013 to 2019.
Various investment opportunities and forestry business products are expected to help increase state revenues and create as many job opportunities as possible. Through this opportunity alone, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) plays an essential role in introducing the various potentials of Indonesian forest products through various compelling business forums to rolling exhibitions featuring many SMEs products ready to export.
