Therap Services Interfaces with a new Aggregator in the state of North Carolina

The integration is done for Direct Exchange of Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Data in Home and Community-Based Services Settings

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therap's EVV software for NC users includes 'Check-In/Check-Out Location Type' fields on the Schedule Slot to further indicate the types of location of service delivery in compliance with the EVV mandate.

Therap Services has recently interfaced with a new EVV aggregator for human services providers in North Carolina. As mandated by Section 12006 of the Cures Act, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) requires provider agencies in North Carolina to implement the EVV system for Personal Care Services (PCS), Community Alternatives Programs (CAP) and the Innovations Waiver. Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification module has been designed to meet the needs of states and providers who need to build staff schedules (especially for in-home and community based services), track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and meet the Federal EVV requirements.

Consistent with State and Federal policies, Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements including:

1. Type of service performed
2. Individual receiving the service
3. Date of the service
4. Location of service delivery
5. Staff providing the service
6. Beginning and End Time of the service

Therap's EVV software can be utilized from the web as well as using handheld devices, such as mobile devices (Android and iOS), which offer geolocation, timestamp features and comprehensive solutions for primary check-in/check-out. Features also include point-of-service voice, photo and client signature verification options. Offline and alternative EVV functionalities are also available to address circumstances where mobile devices are not an option. The EVV application has reporting features including attestation, service verification and caregiver tasks. These features capture important aspects of authentication including every view and update made to the data. Comprehensive reporting features include Scheduling Reports, EVV Reports, Payroll Reports and Utilization Reports. Therap's EVV solutions go above and beyond the Federal mandates to include the ability to capture documentation including goals, checklists, and other information when checking-in/out at the point-of-service.

Contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

