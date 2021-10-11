India Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Top Manufacturers, Share, Size, and Business Growth Forecast 2021-26
India Lithium-Ion Battery Market
The elevating demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, which employ lithium-ion batteries, is one of the key factors driving the market growth in India.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
A lithium-ion, or Li-ion, battery refers to a rechargeable battery that has a high energy density. A standard lithium-ion battery can store up to 150 watt-hours of electricity in 1 kilogram of battery. It does not have a memory effect, on account of which it is not required to be discharged before recharging. Li-ion batteries are low maintenance and considered ideal for modern fuel gauge applications. These batteries find extensive applications ranging from automobiles to power sources for personal computers and mobile devices.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
India Lithium-Ion Battery Market:
The elevating demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, which employ lithium-ion batteries, is one of the key factors driving the market growth in India. Furthermore, various electronic gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., typically run on lithium-ion batteries. The rising demand for consumer electronics in the country has also propelled the sales of these batteries. Additionally, the increasing product demand can be further attributed to its excess power storage capacity that is favorable during peak hours of electricity demand. Besides this, significant growth in the production of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, is also augmenting the need for grid energy storage. All the factors mentioned above will continue to bolster the India lithium-ion battery market over the forecasted period.
India Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Lithium Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Others (Li-ion Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Li-ion Titanate Oxide)
Breakup by Power Capacity:
0 to 3000mAh
3000mAh to 10000mAh
10000mAh to 60000mAh
More than 60000mAh
Breakup by Application:
Consumer Electronics
Electric Vehicles
Energy Storage
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the lithium-ion battery manufacturers being
A123 Systems LLC, AESC SDI CO.,LTD., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Toshiba Corporation, Amperex Technology Limited, BAK Group, Blue Energy Limited, BYD Company Ltd., CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD., Valence Technology, Inc., SK innovation Co., Ltd, and Hitachi, Ltd.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
