Search, Detection, And Navigation Instruments Industry Players Incorporate AR Technology In Operations

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the marine industry are preferring navigation instruments incorporated with augmented reality (AR). AR is a technology that reflects the digital information in the real world. Navigation systems integrated with AR technology provide great support to the sailors in ship keeping and related operations. For instance, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) planned to install AR navigation systems on 21 very large crude oil carriers (VLCCs) operated by them. This navigation system will superimpose real-time video imagery and voyage information and provide support to crewmembers during their watch-keeping and ship operations visually. The benefits provided by AR technology in real time will increase the demand for instruments with such advanced technology.

The global search, detection, and navigation instruments market size is expected to grow from $159.30 billion in 2020 to $167.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $199.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Major players covered in the global search, detection, and navigation instruments industry are BAE Systems Plc, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon, Thales Group, United Technologies Corp., Agilent Technologies, Siemens Medical Solutions, Boeing, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic plc, Honeywell International Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog Inc, Garmin International Inc, GE Aviation Systems, Smiths Group North America Inc, Herman Becker Auto Systems Inc.

TBRC’s global search, detection, and navigation instruments market report is segmented by type into compasses, aeronautical and space navigation instruments, nautical navigation instruments, radio navigational aid apparatus, by application into marine, aviation, military, others.

