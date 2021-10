E-Cigarette Market: Top Brands, Segmentation, Share, Size, Upcoming Trends and Report 2021-26

E-Cigarette Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " E-Cigarette Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026.An e-cigarette is a battery-operated, electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS). It comprises a mouthpiece, atomizer, liquid cartridge, glycerin, propylene glycol, and heating coil to produce smooth vapor upon inhalation. These substances can be formulated with different nicotine levels depending on consumer preference. E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco and carcinogens that generate carbon monoxide (CO) and tar. Consequently, they are considered a safer substitute to conventional cigarettes.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. Global E-Cigarette Market Trends:The rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of prolonged consumption of traditional tobacco-based products is majorly driving the global e-cigarettes market growth. Additionally, the increasing usage of e-cigarettes by the young demographic is further propelling the market growth. Continuous product innovations, such as the introduction of new flavors in e-liquids and vapors, are acting as a growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising number of smokers and the continual launch of awareness campaigns by governments of various nations to curb the consumption of tobacco are creating a positive outlook for the market. Global E-Cigarette Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Player:Philip Morris International Inc.Altria GroupBritish American Tobacco p.l.c.Japan Tobacco Inc.Imperial Brands PLCInternational Vapor GroupNicotek, LLCNJOY, LLCReynolds American IncVMR Products LLCMCIG Inc.ITC LimitedJ Well FranceMarket Breakup by Product:Modular E-CigaretteRechargeable E-CigaretteNext-Generation E-CigaretteDisposable E-CigaretteMarket Breakup by Flavor:TobaccoBotanicalFruitSweetBeverageOthersMarket Breakup by Mode of Operation:Automatic E-CigaretteManual E-CigaretteMarket Breakup by Distribution Channel:Specialist E-Cig ShopsOnlineSupermarkets and HypermarketsTobacconistOthersMarket Breakup by Region:Asia PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa.Key Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape