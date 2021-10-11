E-Cigarette Market: Top Brands, Segmentation, Share, Size, Upcoming Trends and Report 2021-26
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026.
An e-cigarette is a battery-operated, electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS). It comprises a mouthpiece, atomizer, liquid cartridge, glycerin, propylene glycol, and heating coil to produce smooth vapor upon inhalation. These substances can be formulated with different nicotine levels depending on consumer preference. E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco and carcinogens that generate carbon monoxide (CO) and tar. Consequently, they are considered a safer substitute to conventional cigarettes.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market/requestsample
Global E-Cigarette Market Trends:
The rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of prolonged consumption of traditional tobacco-based products is majorly driving the global e-cigarettes market growth. Additionally, the increasing usage of e-cigarettes by the young demographic is further propelling the market growth. Continuous product innovations, such as the introduction of new flavors in e-liquids and vapors, are acting as a growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising number of smokers and the continual launch of awareness campaigns by governments of various nations to curb the consumption of tobacco are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market
Global E-Cigarette Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Philip Morris International Inc.
Altria Group
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Imperial Brands PLC
International Vapor Group
Nicotek, LLC
NJOY, LLC
Reynolds American Inc
VMR Products LLC
MCIG Inc.
ITC Limited
J Well France
Market Breakup by Product:
Modular E-Cigarette
Rechargeable E-Cigarette
Next-Generation E-Cigarette
Disposable E-Cigarette
Market Breakup by Flavor:
Tobacco
Botanical
Fruit
Sweet
Beverage
Others
Market Breakup by Mode of Operation:
Automatic E-Cigarette
Manual E-Cigarette
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Specialist E-Cig Shops
Online
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Tobacconist
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Soft Tissue Repair Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soft-tissue-repair-market
Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/single-use-bioprocessing-market
Ice Cream Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market
Architectural Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-services-market
Metal Powder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-powder-market
Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microcrystalline-cellulose-market
Bamboo Toothbrush Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bamboo-toothbrush-market
United States E-Cigarette Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-cigarette-market
Microgreens Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microgreens-market
Interactive Whiteboard Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interactive-whiteboard-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
+1 631-791-1145
email us here