Therap introduces enhancements to the Health Tracking Suite with a new user interface for configuring Consultation Forms

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new 'Consultation Form Configuration' option has been introduced in the Appointments module to allow users to save their own configurations with required selected items such as Current Medications, Allergies, Immunization, Guidelines, and more.

Therap Services is pleased to introduce an enhanced user interface for Consultation Forms which users can now also easily configure as per their preferences. The Consultation Form is a part of the Appointments module that displays important information of an individual in care such as Vital Signs, Allergies, Blood Glucose, Current Medication, Immunization, Infection Tracking, Medical Information, Respiratory Treatment, Seizures, and many more. The configurable Consultation Forms allow service providers to select necessary information to ensure individuals receive suitable medical care during their appointments. The new enhancements allow users to easily identify and utilize the different options available so that essential information of an individual can be viewed effortlessly during an appointment for effective care.

Therap's Appointments module allows care providers to track information related to an individual's appointment. Information such as date and time of an appointment, status of an appointment, information related to the consultant, reason for appointment, results of the appointment, comments and external attachments can be stored in a secure system. Notification level can also be set based on urgency. The Appointments Calendar feature is designed to keep track of upcoming appointments, create new appointments and add follow-ups. Scheduled appointments can be viewed in different calendar modes: Month, Week, Day and List.

The Appointments module is a component of Therap's Health Tracking suite which functions together with other modules related to aspects of health care such as Height and Weight, Intake/Elimination, Skin and Wound, and Medication History. The Health Tracking suite is designed to allow care providers to efficiently track different types of health data and generate detailed reports, monthly reports and overall health care reports.

For more information on Therap's complete Health Management Suite, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

SOURCE Therap Services


