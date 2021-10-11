Smoke Detector Market Worth $3,405.7 Million in 2027 | Scope & Structure Analysis

The increased consumer spending on construction activities, owing to availability of disposable income within the global population is a major factor.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smoke detectors minimize the hazards caused due to accidental fire outbreaks by using an alarm system to detect accumulation of smoke. The smoke detectors may or may not be attached to water sprinklers which turn on with the discernment of smoke, and thereby avoid human and property loss. Fire safety is an important part of building planning and construction, and the stringent governmental laws are making it necessary to installation smoke detection systems in commercial, residential, and industrial structures.The global Smoke Detector Market size is expected to reach $3,405.7 million in 2027, from $1,807.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The ionization smoke detectors are more responsive to flaming fires or immediate fires, whereas the photoelectric smoke detectors respond to smoldering fires, which are slowly spread without alarming the occupants. Thus, it is necessary for the engineers to design the fire prevention system considering criteria such as type of possible fire outbreak, size of rooms, number of occupants, type of building, and others to choose the suitable kind of detector. Taking this in consideration, the photoelectric smoke detectors are more widely utilized globally.Key Market PlayersCeasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.Hochiki CorporationHoneywell InternationalJohnson ControlNest labsProtec Fire Detection PlcRobert Bosch GmbHSECOM CO., LTD.Schneider ElectricSiemens AGUnited Technologies Corporation

Key Market SegmentationBy Installation TypeHardwired Smoke DetectorsBattery-operated Smoke DetectorsBy Product TypeIonization Smoke DetectorsPhotoelectric Smoke DetectorsDual Sensor Smoke DetectorsOthersBy EnduserCommercialManufacturingResidentialAutomotiveTelecommunicationsOil, Gas,&MiningOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA