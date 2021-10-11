Facility Management Services Market in Nigeria, Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Factors such as increased investments in railways, roadways, and airport constructions are expected to generate the need for facility management services.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of facility management services in commercial and industrial applications. The two major areas of Nigeria facility management services market are industrial and commercial sectors. The commercial sector accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2019, owing to dominant use of facility management services such as cleaning, security, heating ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC), and electrical services in offices, malls, and government buildings.

The Nigeria facility management services market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6692

Further, growth in applications of facility management services in infrastructure projects and residential construction projects are expected to fuel the development of the market. In addition, the facility management market in Nigeria is expected to have a promising future, owing to growth in investments in the infrastructure sector, which involves construction of new international airport and port, rail lines, and highways.

Top 10 Leading Players

Alpha Mead Group
Briscoe Properties Limited
Cxall Facilities Management
Eko Maintenance
FilmoRealty
Global PFI Group
Grandeur Real-Estate Company
Green Facilities Ltd.
Libra Reliance Properties
Provast
Trim Estate & Facility Management Services
Willco Property Management

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6692

Key Market Segmentation

By Service

Cleaning
Security
Property
Catering
Others

By Application

Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Retail
Healthcare
Educational
Government
Others

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6692

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Facility Management Services Market in Nigeria, Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Anesthesia Information Management System Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2027
Virtual Private Server Market 2021 Business Scenario | Key Players - IBM, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, AWS
Facility Management Services Market in Nigeria, Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
View All Stories From This Author