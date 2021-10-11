Facility Management Services Market in Nigeria, Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Factors such as increased investments in railways, roadways, and airport constructions are expected to generate the need for facility management services.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of facility management services in commercial and industrial applications. The two major areas of Nigeria facility management services market are industrial and commercial sectors. The commercial sector accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2019, owing to dominant use of facility management services such as cleaning, security, heating ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC), and electrical services in offices, malls, and government buildings.The Nigeria facility management services market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Further, growth in applications of facility management services in infrastructure projects and residential construction projects are expected to fuel the development of the market. In addition, the facility management market in Nigeria is expected to have a promising future, owing to growth in investments in the infrastructure sector, which involves construction of new international airport and port, rail lines, and highways.Top 10 Leading PlayersAlpha Mead GroupBriscoe Properties LimitedCxall Facilities ManagementEko MaintenanceFilmoRealtyGlobal PFI GroupGrandeur Real-Estate CompanyGreen Facilities Ltd.Libra Reliance PropertiesProvastTrim Estate & Facility Management ServicesWillco Property ManagementKey Market SegmentationBy ServiceCleaningSecurityPropertyCateringOthersBy ApplicationResidentialIndustrialCommercialRetailHealthcareEducationalGovernmentOthers