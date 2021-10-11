Fire-rated Doors Market Hit at a CAGR of 6.1% to Reach $60,129 Million in 2027

An increase in demand for fire-rated doors from various residential and commercial sectors is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

The global fire rated doors market size is expected to reach $60.1 billion in 2027 from $42.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propelsthe global fire-rated doors market growth. Moreover, increasein urbanization and industrialization in countries suchas India, China, and others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the fire-rated doors market. Nevertheless, key playersare facing falling price pressure due to rise in competition, this in turn, is expected to hamper the market growth.Rise in construction activities and increase in demand for robust doors in non-residential spaces fuel the growthof the global fire-rated doors industry. Fire-rated doors are made of materials such as wood, metal, glass, and others. Steel fire doors are robustin nature, superior aesthetic, durable, easily customizable, and provide increased precision. These properties boost the growth of the market.Top 10 Leading PlayersAgta Record LtdASSA ABLOY GroupGEZE GmbHGodrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company LimitedGriffon Corporation Inc.JELD-WEN Holding, IncLindner Group KGMANUSA GEST, S.L.Nabtesco CorporationSanwa Holdings CorporationKey Market SegmentationBy MechanismsSwinging Fire DoorsSliding Fire DoorsFolding Fire DoorsOthersBy MaterialWoodMetalGlassOthersBy EnduserResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA