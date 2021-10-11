SEIKK Magazine The Men’s Lifestyle Destination

The active men’s lifestyle magazine and online store that lets you shop conveniently and sustainably.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magazines are ubiquitous and while historical institutions like The Face and Dazed are reclaiming the print magazine space some magazines are trying to claim a unique and different position online blended with retail. SEIKK Magazine , established in 2018 (and a Startups.100) is a magazine at the forefront of digital journalism and ecommerce. The men’s lifestyle platform covers every topic you can think of from travel and adventure to sport and automotive history, with health, wellness, and grooming ideas thrown in along the way.Where Seikk takes an innovative and unique turn, is by joining ‘product’ to ‘lifestyle experiences’ in the form of stories. Doing away with having to load numerous websites to compare products, Seikk is a magazine and marketplace that has everything an active gentleman could need in one inspiring place. Seamlessly shop sports equipment to luxury items from an enviable list of brands including A.P.C, Channel Islands, Danner and Rolex.“If James Bond shopped online, he’d probably shop at SEIKK.” The FounderThe company is also environmentally conscious, working with sustainable projects and planting trees to offset its carbon footprint.Have a look for yourself at SEIKK https://seikk.co.uk and on their popular Instagram page @seikkmag.Recent Awards:• Drapers Digital Awards Finalists (2020)• Great British Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist (2021)• Startups 100 (2021)"A very innovative concept." Jayne Rafter | Publisher, Retail & Leisure International