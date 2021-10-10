Middlesex/2nd deg Agg Domestic, Interference w/ Emergency Services/False Info

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2021 1237 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, False Information, Interference With Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Cabot, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were notified of a 911 hang up call in Cabot, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Whitehouse assaulted a family member, causing them injury and pain. Whitehouse was taken into custody, and released upon conditions of release and a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov