Middlesex/2nd deg Agg Domestic, Interference w/ Emergency Services/False Info
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: 10/10/2021 1237 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, False Information, Interference With Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Cabot, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were notified of a 911 hang up call in Cabot, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Whitehouse assaulted a family member, causing them injury and pain. Whitehouse was taken into custody, and released upon conditions of release and a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov