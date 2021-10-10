President of Republic of Rwanda Receives Credentials of Qatari Ambassador

HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame received credentials of HE Misfer Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Rwanda.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Rwanda, and HH's wishes of good health and happiness to him, and the government, and people of Rwanda further progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE Rwanda's President entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar constant progress and prosperity.