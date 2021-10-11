The Citizens Foundation Celebrates the U.N. International Day of the Girl Child

Bakhtawar — a TCF student of Grade 7 living in the remote village of Thario Halepoto in Tharparker, Sindh. TCF celebrates the U.N. International Day of the Girl Child TCF schools provide equal opportunities for girls and boys

Since its formation in 1995, TCF has championed the rights of girls in Pakistan for equal opportunity with boys in education.

The Citizens Foundation runs 1,687 schools in Pakistan’s most challenged communities with all-female teaching staff and focuses on enrollment and retention of girls in education.” — TCF