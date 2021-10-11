Executive Coach Denette Suddeth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the pandemic, employees have had the opportunity to decide what is most important for them. They’ve learned they have different priorities now for what’s most important for them in a corporate environment.

“I do believe this is a reckoning,” says certified executive and leadership coach Denette Suddeth. “What I see in the future is the opportunity to take lessons learned, see what's working well and bring that into our future while leaving behind what no longer serves us.”

As a coach, Denette is dedicated to helping organizations build strong, diverse leadership teams.

With expertise in business development, career planning, change leadership, effective communication, emotional intelligence, finance, leadership development, strategic planning, and team building, Denette encourages her clients to make an action plan and believe they can accomplish their goals.

Prior to striking out as a coach, Denette spent the majority of her career in the financial services and commercial banking industry, with an expertise in the gaming sector.

“What made me a strong leader was I cared more about my people than I did my own success,” says Denette. “I was willing to challenge authority so that my team received the recognition they deserved.”

Denette relied on close peers and her own executive coaches to point out her blind spots or help her see how she may have been holding herself back by not making changes that were within her power to make.

“Coaching offers an outsider's point of view, a different perspective,” says Denette. “Once I learned how to motivate people and help them see what's in it for them, it significantly changed my trajectory as a leader.”

Denette works with clients who are overwhelmed: they are responsible for more work than one person can accomplish; and they are typically navigating change, which can also be difficult.

“There are leaders who walk into work every day scared because they don’t have the answers and there is no playbook. They haven't had role models ahead of them to bring them along,” says Denette. “The question is: how are you going to respond in a way that you can change outcomes to serve you, your team, and your company?”

“What I do with my clients is I help them see how to interact with people in effective ways,” says Denette. “Emotional intelligence is knowing when your emotions are not guiding you in the right direction. It all comes down to being able to access your thoughts before making decisions or taking action.”

www.suddethinc.com