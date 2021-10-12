Kuker-Ranken (KR) Drone Division Announces Reseller/Vendor Partnership with Emlid GPS

Kuker-Ranken and Emlid Autel RTK with Emlid GNSS Receiver KR Drone Solution with Emlid

For nearly 100 years, KR has been focused on effective, affordable solutions for customer’s problems. Emlid GPS offers a key new solution for clients.

KR is pleased to offer affordable, economically viable product without compromising accuracy. Emlid is particularly of benefit to drone operators to reach previously unattainable levels of precision.” — Douglas Spotted Eagle, Chief Strategy Officer/Robotics at Kuker-Ranken

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emlid and Kuker-Ranken today announce a reseller/vendor partnership, providing Kuker-Ranken’s clients access to Emlid GPS products.

Emlid manufactures multiband GPS products at affordable, accessible prices, and the Emlid Reach RS2 has taken the industry by storm with its built-in modem, LoRa connection, and smartphone data collection system. The Emlid Reach RS2 RTK system may be used in RTK or PPK workflows, with impressive specifications to satisfy virtually any user.

The Reach RS2 offers a power-efficient HSPA modem with 2G fallback and global coverage. The corrections can be accessed or broadcasted over NTRIP independently, without relying on Internet connection from a smart device.

“Kuker-Ranken is pleased to offer our customers an affordable, economically viable product without compromising accuracy,” said Douglas Spotted Eagle, CSO/Robotics, “Particularly of benefit to UAS/drone operators, is the low-cost, rapid setup, and ease of use enables UAS/drone operations to reach previously unattainable levels of accuracy and precision when using off-the-shelf drone solutions.”

When working in remote areas, Reach RS2 has built-in license-free LoRa radio that has proven to be a reliable link for RTK corrections on distances up to 8 km/5 miles. RINEX raw data logs are compatible with OPUS, CSRS-PPP, AUSPOS, and other PPP services so you can now get centimeter-precise results at any jobsite, and is able to achieve a fixed solution in seconds and provides positional accuracy to centimeter level. The receiver tracks GPS/QZSS (L1, L2), GLONASS (L1, L2), BeiDou (B1, B2), Galileo (E1, E5), and SBAS (L1C/A) and reliably works in RTK mode on distances up to 60 km/35 miles, and 100 km/60 miles. in PPK mode. Multi-feed antenna with multipath rejection offers robust performance even in challenging conditions such as urban canyons or near structures.

While the Reach RS2 is an ideal complement to UAS surveys and mapping; the Emlid Reach RS2 may be used as a base or a rover, enabling existing crews to supplement current tools, or purchase affordable base/rover combinations. Larger organizations with multiple aircraft may reconfigure a base to a rover in a few seconds through the ReachView 3 application, which runs on Android and iOS devices.

“Kuker-Ranken’s near 100 year history in the survey, AEC, and GIS industries really defines the value in Emlid partnering with Kuker-Ranken. Seven stores across the West, coupled with their deep reach into several industries were the motivating factors in partnering our precision products with Kuker-Ranken,” said Bill Stettner, Sales Director/Americas. “We see Kuker-Ranken’s robotics channel as an ideal opportunity to serve more users in the world of GIS. Emlid is very excited to be partnered with Kuker-Ranken.”

“We chose to bring Emlid into the KR family of product offerings, because they fill a niche that currently no other manufacturer can address, and our UAS/drone clients have been asking for a precision base station to complement their Autel and DJI RTK aircraft, but also useful for other UAS/drone operations. For nearly 100 years, KR has been focused on effective, affordable solutions for our customer’s problems. We’re always thrilled to find these solutions, and be able to support these solutions from introduction of product, to sales, to field support. The Emlid product lineup enables our drone customers to experience superior results at a price-appropriate point of sale, “ added Robert Lycke, president of Kuker-Ranken.

Emlid products will be on tour with the KR “PRECISION TAKES FLIGHT” Roadshow; a hands-on, UAS/drone-focused roadshow directed to the AEC, Survey, Civil Engineering, and Public Safety industries. The roadshow is a no-cost event with eight stops along the way. Registration is open to anyone involved or interested in commercial UAS/drone operations. Registration is required for each event. For registration, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/KR2021_Roadshow

Emlid products are available today from any of Kuker-Ranken’s stores, and may be found at KukerRanken.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Emlid

Emlid Limited is an innovative company founded in 2014 to develop and produce state of the art positioning tools. With their Reach receivers, having the latest GNSS technologies on board, Emlid has democratized centimeter precision through providing high accuracy, easy to use survey-grade tools to customers all over the world. All Emlid products are designed to work right out of the box and come complete with Reachview software as well as compatibility with many favorite surveying softwares. Emlid is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary with distribution partners all over the world.

For more information, please contact:

Emlid Limited

info@emlid.com

www.emlid.com

More about Kuker-Ranken (KR) Incorporated

(KR) has been a provider of Architectural, Engineering, Construction, Survey Equipment and Supplies Since 1928. We are Authorized Dealers for numerous companies such as: Leica-Geosystems, Hewlett-Packard, Oce', Dietzgen, DJI, Autel, Microdrones, Emlid, and other precision products. With seven stores across the western USA, we have a large inventory available for same or next day delivery as well as UPS for customers outside of our delivery area. KR is proud to be able to deliver precision products nationwide including robotics products, software, and training, KR is able to offer total solutions in the precision, accuracy, and measurement verticals.

For more: http://www.KukerRanken.com

Questions, please contact: