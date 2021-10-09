Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,663 in the last 365 days.

Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) industrial diagnostic study validated by Rwandan stakeholders

An industrial diagnostic study carried out by experts from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has been validated by Rwanda’s Permanent Secretary the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Yves Bernard Ningabire, and other relevant Rwandan stakeholders, paving the way for the formulation of a Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) Rwanda.

The PCP is UNIDO’s innovative model for accelerating inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Member States. Aligned with the national development agenda and focused on sectors with high growth potential, the programme supports a country in achieving its industrial development goals.

UNIDO’s industrial diagnostic study identified adequate skills for industry 4.0, circular economy, sustainable energy, governance and integrated value chains are the selected thematic areas of interventions.

The food, textile wearing apparel, leather, paper, chemicals, non-metallic minerals, basic metals, motor vehicles and other transport equipment have been selected as industrial priority sectors.

Aurelia Calabrò, UNIDO’s Regional Director who covers Rwanda, said, “Knowledge about the state of the country in different domains of inclusive and sustainable industrial development is crucial to identify the impact that the PCP Rwanda wants to achieve, as well as the indicators that need to be targeted, based on a reliable set of information.

The industrial diagnostic study sets the strategic foundations for the formulation of the PCP document that will be discussed by the Government of Rwanda, relevant stakeholders and the UNIDO PCP Rwanda team over the coming months.

During the online validation meeting, Rwanda’s Ministry Of Trade and Industry (MINICOM) acknowledged the relevance of the UNIDO industrial diagnostic study for the on-going drafting of a new, national industrial policy.

The UNIDO Rwanda industrial diagnostic study is available here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

You just read:

Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) industrial diagnostic study validated by Rwandan stakeholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.