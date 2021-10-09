Virtual Reality Market Analysis Report 2021-26: Upcoming Trends, Industry Share, Growth
Virtual Reality (VR) Market
Virtual Reality Market is a computer-generated simulation to facilitate interaction between an artificial 3D environment.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the Global Virtual reality (VR) Market reached a value of US$ 19 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during 2021-2026.
Virtual reality (VR) Market is a computer-generated simulation to facilitate interaction between an artificial 3D environment. It involves specialized head-mounted goggles with display screens, bodysuits, and gloves equipped with sensors to provide a realistic experience to the user. VR combines hardware, software, and sensory inputs to achieve a sense of presence through non-, semi-, and fully-immersive films. Virtual reality technology employs instructive training of engineers, pilots, armed forces, field workers, and technicians in different industries, such as gaming, entertainment, retail, travel, healthcare, and aerospace.
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market Trends:
The growing penetration of industry 5.0 trends, coupled with the widespread adoption of VR in the gaming and entertainment sectors, is primarily driving the global market. Furthermore, sports-based game developers are launching sensor-enabled tennis racquets for playing a computer-controlled game simulation in an enclosed space. Additionally, VR provides a first-hand experience of road and in-traffic driving scenarios to the learners and familiarizes them with the steering wheel, brake, and accelerator of the vehicle, which is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as the innovative HMDs and goggles with 360-degree viewing capabilities, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
Global Virtual reality (VR) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
CyberGlove Systems Inc.
Eon Reality Inc.
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
HTC Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oculus VR LLC (Facebook Inc.)
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sixense Enterprises Inc.
Sony Corporation
StarVR Corp (Acer Inc.)
Ultraleap Ltd.
Unity Software Inc.
Market Breakup by Device Type:
Head-Mounted Display
Gesture-Tracking Device
Projectors and Display Wall
Market Breakup by Technology:
Semi and Fully Immersive
Non-Immersive
Market Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Market Breakup by Application:
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer
Commercial
Enterprise
Healthcare
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
