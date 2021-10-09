Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis Report 2021-26: Global Share, Top Key Leaders, Size, Revenue
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market to reach a value of US$ 1,837 Billion by 2026.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global alcoholic beverages market reached a value of US$ 1,587 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,837 Billion by 2026.
Alcoholic beverages are drinks that are fermented from sugars found in berries, fruits, grains, plant saps, honey and tubers. The anaerobic fermentation takes place by the utilization of yeast, which converts sugars into ethanol and carbon dioxide. Depending upon the fermentable material used, this process imparts characteristic flavors and aromas to the beverages, which are further categorized as beers, wines and spirits. The alcohol content of the beverage usually depends upon the type of the product and the period it is stored to age. Since alcohol is classified as a depressant, it is widely consumed for its physiological and psychological effects as a recreational drink.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alcoholic-beverages-market/requestsample
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends:
Increasing alcohol consumption, especially among the early career professionals, coupled with the rising trend of corporate gatherings and mid-week parties, has primarily facilitated the market growth. Rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income and improving lifestyles of the consumers have impelled the demand for premium and super-premium alcohol variants across the globe, thereby bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, several companies are investing significantly in the e-retail sector. The convenience and variety offered by online platforms are currently influencing the sales of alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, several manufacturers are incorporating bio-degradable packaging solutions and sustainable methods in the manufacturing process on account of growing environmental consciousness among the masses. For instance, Carlsberg, a Denmark-based leading brewery group, aims to attain zero carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alcoholic-beverages-market
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
MillerCoors (Molson Coors Brewing Company)
Heineken Holdings N.V.
Carlsberg Breweries A/S
Diageo plc, Bacardi & Company Limited
Olvi Oyj
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co. Ltd.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.
Market Breakup by Category:
Beer
Wine
Still Light Wine
Sparkling Wine
Spirits
Baijiu
Vodka
Whiskey
Rum
Liqueurs
Gin
Tequila
Others
Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content:
High
Medium
Low
Market Breakup by Flavour:
Unflavoured
Flavoured
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
Glass Bottles
Tins
Plastic Bottles
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trade
Specialist Retailers
Online
Convenience Stores
Others
Top Alcoholic Beverages Companies in World 2021
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Research Reports:
Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-diagnostics-market
Automotive Composite Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-composite-market
Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bio-based-platform-chemicals-market
High-Performance Alloys Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-performance-alloys-market
Downhole Tools Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/downhole-tools-market
Bubble Tea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bubble-tea-market
Smart Demand Response Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-demand-response-market
Non Destructive Testing Inspection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-destructive-testing-inspection-market
China Skincare Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-skincare-market
Organic Tea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-tea-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here