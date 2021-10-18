Nicholas Liou Discusses Volunteer Efforts and How They Transformed His Life
Another major transformation I've seen through volunteering is the improvement of my self-esteem”EVANSTON, , IL, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteering has been proven to have numerous mental and physical health benefits. These benefits don't even include the positive impact you have on the individuals and community surrounding you. Avid volunteer Nicholas Liou recently discussed how his volunteer efforts have positively transformed his life.
"There are many personal benefits in improving the surrounding community," Nicholas Liou said. "Of course, we volunteer to help others, but in turn, we end up helping ourselves too."
Nicholas Liou has volunteered at the Pasadena Homeless Shelter, Planet Rehab Animal Shelter, Boys and Girls Club, and several other organizations. He has performed numerous roles throughout his volunteer efforts and explains that that is one of the major advantages.
"I've acquired skills I never expected to acquire," Nicholas Liou said. "Volunteering has turned me into a strong leader, as I've help important roles throughout my volunteer efforts. I've also fine-tuned my organizational and time management skills. I've even learned about certain animal illnesses at the animal shelter and how to cure them."
Liou explained that he didn't begin volunteering with the goal of advancing these skills in mind. They simply came throughout the volunteer process.
"Another major transformation I've seen through volunteering is the improvement of my self-esteem," Nicholas Liou said. "Over the years of volunteering, I've turned from a shy teenager into a successful adult able to lead teams and accomplish difficult goals."
Liou explained that volunteering has been proven to improve confidence, as it instills a great sense of achievement. All the skills you acquire while volunteering also improves your understanding that you can often do far more than expected.
Liou added that he has made important connections through volunteering. His fellow volunteers have become best friends, business partners, and mentors.
"There are so many people I've met through volunteering that I probably wouldn't have met anywhere else in life," Nicholas Liou said. "These individuals have become my business mentors, business partners, and best friends. Volunteering can turn any individual into a part of a much larger family."
Liou explained that volunteering has been proven to have positive effects on the relationships of individuals of all ages. Many times, individuals will volunteer in their retirement years for social benefits. Volunteering can expose you to new, like-minded people. It can also connect you to resources within your neighborhood. The volunteer community is one that helps one another, and that can be extremely beneficial for volunteers of all ages.
"Everyone experiences different benefits through volunteering, whether it's becoming a part of a community, making a difference, gaining confidence, or learning new skills," Nicholas Liou concluded. "I recommend you dedicate a portion of your free time to volunteering and find out for yourself."
