Nicholas Liou Offers Advice for Travelers During the Upcoming Holiday Season
Nicholas Liou Offered Advice for Travelers During the Upcoming Holiday Season
Many travel restrictions have been lifted, and people will be traveling much more this holiday season than during the last”EVANSTON, IL, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday travel is not the same as it was before 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the way we travel and the way we gather to celebrate holidays. Avid traveler Nicholas Liou recently offered advice for the upcoming holiday travel season.
— Nicholas Liou
"Many travel restrictions have been lifted, and people will be traveling much more this holiday season than during the last," Nicholas Liou said. "Travelers will need to take numerous precautions while en route to their destinations as well as once they arrive."
The CDC recommends wearing a mask in public places as well as around your friends and family if you're not vaccinated. Traveling involves interacting with many people, and this can be dangerous if you'll be visiting anyone who is unvaccinated. Nicholas Liou emphasized the importance of continuing to wash your hands often, staying six feet away from others, and avoiding all contact with anyone who is sick.
"Traveling during COVID-19 means avoiding crowds whenever possible," Liou said. "It may be enticing to visit the most popular restaurant in town, but this can wait until your next visit. Avoid crowded gyms, bars, restaurants, and other crowded areas this holiday season."
Nicholas Liou suggested carrying hand sanitizer with you at all times. This can be used on the plane, in the car, and at the dinner table. Only purchase hand sanitizers that are 60 percent alcohol or more.
"You may not be traveling this holiday season, but your friends and family may be coming to visit you," Liou said. "You can help keep everyone safe by thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting your home. Clean and disinfect before guests arrive as well as after they leave."
Liou recommended disinfecting doorknobs, countertops, light switches, remotes, and any other items frequently used by guests. Make hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, and more accessible to guests at all times.
"Take your holiday celebrations outside if possible," Liou suggested. "Gather around a fire or take the entire dining table outdoors to limit the direct contact your guests have with one another."
Liou explained that we are all fortunate to be able to travel and visit our loved ones this holiday season. It's important to respect the wishes of others when entering their homes. You may not agree with the precautions a family member or friend is or is not taking, but it's important to be respectful and plan accordingly. Discuss the precautions your family members will be taking to understand if this holiday visit will be right for you.
"The most important part of traveling during COVID and the upcoming holiday season is to be respectful of one another," Nicholas Liou concluded. "Be responsible and take the steps necessary to keep yourself and others safe."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here