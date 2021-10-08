Malposition of a Retropubic Slings: A new significant malpractice threat to urogynecologist

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna comments on defense strategies, stating that defense experts shift the blame of dangerous slings to doctors who implanted the device.

“The literature is clear that a properly positioned retropubic sling is known to cause ilioinguinal, obturator, and pudendal neuralgia which results in life-altering pelvic pain and groin pain.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We have a strong line of combination cases being prepared for filing against urogynecologist and manufacturers of retropubic slings for injuries that include pudendal, obturator, and ilioinguinal neuralgia”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner, “The literature is clear that a properly positioned retropubic sling is known to cause of ilioinguinal, obturator, and pudendal neuralgia which results in life-altering pelvic pain and groin pain. The American Urogynecological Society, finally in 2020, recognized these serious risks unique to mid-urethral slings when they created the term ‘Extrapelvic pain’ caused by the arms of the mesh that extend outside the true pelvis.” (American Urogynecologic Society and the International Urogynecological Association Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist)

Dr. Vigna adds, “Defense experts are paid to point out any evidence in the medical records that suggests that a retropubic sling was placed in the wrong position, and they are quick to state that the malpositioned sling caused the serious injury to the neurological structures. In other words, they are shifting the blame of a dangerous device to the doctor who implanted the device.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are now getting ready to file a string of seriously injured women with groin pain and pelvic pain with the diagnoses of obturator, pudendal, and ilioinguinal neuralgia against both the implanting physician and the defendant manufacturers. Implanting physicians are exposed way above their insurance limits as future care costs for the neurologically injured women are between $400,000 and $700,000 per decade of life remaining. It is my opinion that many of these doctors will testify that had they known of the risks of catastrophic injury that was known to the manufacturers, they would have at a minimum warned of the serious risks of life-altering pain and they would have then had a serious conversation of the safer alternative procedures including the laparoscopic Burch procedure which would have eliminated the risks of harm that the woman suffered.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer with Martin Baughman, PLLC, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, focus on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

1155 Coast Village Rd., Suite 3, Santa Barbara, CA

1-800-761-9206

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf