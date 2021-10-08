Governor Wolf Visits Clemens Food Group, Tours Construction of New Food Processing Facility That Will Retain 2,600 Jobs

Hatfield, PA – Governor Tom Wolf joined Clemens Food Group leaders, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Sen. Maria Collett, Rep. Steve Malagari and members of the Governor’s Action Team today to tour the construction of the company’s new facility in Montgomery County. The Wolf Administration supported the project which will expand the business operations and create new jobs in the region.

“The construction of this new facility will help to keep more than 2,600 jobs in Montgomery County,” said Gov. Wolf. “That is great news for the workers, their families, the community and our state’s economy. My administration is pleased to support Clemens Food Group as they continue to invest in Pennsylvania.

“This expansion project is a testament to our state’s strong business climate, and it further contributes to our reputation as a manufacturing and agricultural powerhouse.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development provided Clemens Food Group a funding proposal for a $215,400 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and a $2.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant. The company is investing more than $228 million into the project, which when complete will help to retain 2,634 current positions and eventually create 87 new, full-time jobs.

Clemens Food Group is a sixth-generation family-owned business that was founded in Hatfield over 125 years ago. The company will use the new facility to produce 80 million pounds of high-quality protein products each year, contributing to 320 million meals.

“Clemens Food Group is committed to operating our businesses with strong values. That means being a responsible employer that builds a strong workforce, engaging and contributing in our communities, and producing safe, wholesome, high-quality pork products,” said Craig Edsill, CEO. “We are proud to be able to continue that tradition with our newest facility opening next year in Hatfield, PA and are grateful for Governor Wolf’s continued support of agribusiness.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“I’m glad to see the Commonwealth invest in a company that has invested so much into our local community,” said Sen. Collett, “I’m excited to watch the progress on Clemens Food Group’s expansion, bringing more jobs to the region and more high-quality pork products to tables across the nation and beyond.”

“The Clemens family has supported Pennsylvania agriculture and farm families for more than 125 years,” said Sec. Redding. “This project is allowing them to continue fueling the economy, supporting jobs, and feeding Pennsylvanians; it’s an investment in a secure food supply for the future.”

Clemens has also supported charitable food network for many years by donating meat to several Feeding America food banks. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clemens partnered with Feeding Pennsylvania, the PA Pork Producers and the PA Pork Strategic Investment Program to provide more than $100,000 of pork products to food banks and participated in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes program.

“It is an honor to welcome Governor Wolf to Hatfield and to celebrate how the state can effectively invest in capital projects that provide economic development and job creation,” said Rep. Malagari. “Clemens is not just a huge part of a community that is very important to me, but it is an industry that is absolutely crucial to our country. Clemens Food Group is a major employer in Pennsylvania and in our region, and it is also part of our state’s critical infrastructure, processing and providing food. As we invest in projects like here at Clemens Food Group, we truly invest in ourselves.”

Note: Video of the event will be available on PACast website later tomorrow afternoon.

