Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,909 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime H-1 ramp closures in Pearl Harbor and Halawa scheduled in October

Posted on Oct 8, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of nighttime closures of H-1 onramp and offramps at the Halawa Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange for pavement marking and rumble strip installations. The roadwork schedule for October is as follows:

  • East H-3 Freeway/Kaneohe/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction will be closed on Wednesday night, Oct. 13, through Friday morning, Oct. 15, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Aiea/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 10, through Friday morning, Oct. 15, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • O’Malley Boulevard/Nimitz Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 17, through Friday morning, Oct. 22, and on Sunday night, Oct. 24, through Friday morning, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Nimitz Highway/Joint Bade Pearl Harbor Hickam offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 17, through Friday morning, Oct. 22, and on Sunday night, Oct. 24, through Friday morning, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam offramp (Exit 15B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction will be closed on Sunday night, Oct. 24, through Friday morning, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Roadwork is expected to continue through November. An updated list of closures for this work will be sent at the end of the month. To view a list of lane closures scheduled weekly, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Message boards will be posted to inform motorists of closures and detour routes. Police will be on site to help with safety procedures and traffic control. First Responders and TheBus have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through the work zone. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Nighttime H-1 ramp closures in Pearl Harbor and Halawa scheduled in October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.