Let’s Date Launches Innovative Range of Organic Date-Based Sweeteners

Made from organic dates, the sweeteners are a game-changer in the nutrition industry.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind Let’s Date is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing range of organic date-based sweeteners.Let’s Date is a health-conscious brand developed to provide nutrition-lovers, all over the globe, with the opportunity to fall in love with the taste, the texture, and the utility of carefully selected dates and minimally processed date products . The company’s mission is to offer healthier sugar substitutes made from 100% natural dates, which are organic, kosher, paleo, vegan, and gluten-free – making them ideal for those with selective diets.“At Let’s Date, we believe in global wellness and striving to achieve tasty, vitality-boosting foods critical to human bodies of every kind – everywhere,” says founder of Let’s Date, Noor Yaseen. “As such, we’ve carefully developed the most delicious date-based sweeteners and products that are a wholesome, natural alternative to harmful refined sugar. Not only are our products delightful for the palette, but they are also full of nutritious ingredients, such as calcium, potassium, iron, and fiber, just to name a few.”To ensure consumers can enjoy its products in multiple ways, Let’s Date has come up with a variety of options to choose from, including…• Date syrup• Date sugar• Date paste• Chopped dates• Pitted dates…all made from one single ingredient – organic dates.Additionally, Let’s Date has developed multiple recipes to provide consumers with innovative ways to use its wholesome products.“As the pandemic continues, there has been a growing awareness towards a healthier eating lifestyle,” Noor states. “For those who enjoy sugary treats, our products satisfy that sweet tooth with something they can feel good about consuming. Not only that, but our products are sealed in consumer-friendly packaging that are more than worthy of becoming a pantry staple.”The company’s pitted and chopped dates will be released sometime next month, are an incredible healthy snacking alternative to fat-loaded fried options.For more information about Let’s Date, or to place an order, please visit www.letsdate-usa.com About Let’s DateLet’s Date was founded by Noor Yaseen, an entrepreneur who brings 10 years of business development experience in the global dates industry. The company first launched on June 1st, 2021 with its first product, Organic Date Sugar.Today, Let’s Date’s products can be purchased easily and affordably on its Amazon page, in selected stores across the USA, and soon across Canada. The company is also discussing distribution opportunities in Europe.