Cow Level AG welcomes PeCfy to its portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- The two visionary founders of Cow Level, Boris and Stefan see the cooperation with PeCfy as a bridge between Europe and India along with the amalgamation between the digital world of eSports and the physical world of anything around a sport.
According to both the co-founders, PeCfy's tech platform and business with their respective team around Samudra and Jayant is a great portfolio enhancement to the Cow Level Group. PeCfy as a company has managed to on-board marque global brands and roped in Sourav Ganguly, an ex-Indian Cricket Captain and current BCCI President as their brand ambassador.
With the investments and the partnership, we will not only carry out joint marketing activities together, in the long term the four co-founders see great added value in the combination of the two platforms in their respective areas of operations.
PeCfy’s mobile app is already available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store with service fulfillment limited to India and with plans to cater to the European markets. Over a short period of time, PeCfy has grown to a quarter million user base and has ambitious plans to reach a million-user base. Both the organizations sees a great potential in a joint go-to-market strategy into the future for all the sports enthusiasts across India and Europe.
PeCfy’s vision is to connect people through a common passion, build communities, create superior memories and experiences in (e-)sports.
Cow Level AG is a Swiss company located in the canton of Zug. Our long-term vision is to become a leading investor specialized in technology for the gaming and esports market.
Website: https://www.cowlevel.ch | https://www.pecfy.com
Benjamin Kratsch
