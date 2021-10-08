Bruce K. Lee Sponsors the Holiday Heroes Foundation’s Havana Nights Gala, Supporting Pediatric Patients in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL, U.S., October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce K. Lee of Chicago – the Founder of Keebeck Wealth Management renowned in the industry for his three decades of experience as well as being listed to Barron’s “Top 100 Financial Advisors – is proud to have sponsored the Holiday Heroes Foundation’s Havana Nights gala yesterday evening, which raised funds to support pediatric patients throughout the Chicagoland area. Keebeck comprises a team of wealth advisors, professionals and sponsors whose aggregated experience exceeds 200 years of investment management and financial planning as well as significant buying power. We serve as our clients’ financial fiduciary, their objective advisor, and their loyal friend. We are committed to helping them enjoy the benefits of their wealth.
For more than 12 years now, the Holiday Heroes Foundation has provided thousands of children in pediatric hospitals with an opportunity to ‘just be kids’ despite the medical hardships they face. Through hosting themed hospital parties on a regular basis, Holiday Heroes is able to take a child’s mind away from the stress and anxiety of being in a hospital with a day of play, thereby promoting better recovery from their illness. Holiday Heroes delivers a little fun with a big impact – making every day a holiday through play. Holiday Heroes provides pediatric hospital patients a day of play to include items such as craft boxes, catered meals, specialty merchandise, gift cards and costumed characters.
“I have long admired the incredible work that the Holiday Heroes Foundation does, not only in children’s hospitals throughout Chicagoland but in the Greater Los Angeles area as well,” says Bruce. “Ensuring that these kids will experience some joy and normalcy this holiday season through the foundation’s in-person and virtual programs is very important to me. I was glad to help sponsor last night’s gala event.”
To learn more about Bruce K. Lee, click here.
