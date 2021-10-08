SolidProof Thrives as It Incorporates an Auto Audit Tool

/EIN News/ -- Handewitt, Germany,, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidproof , a German-based project, has integrated the placeholder for its auto tool. According to Solidproof, the auto audit tool will bring efficiency to audits. Once Defi projects add Solidproof as their trusted auditors, launchpads will get the benefits of the auto tool. More launchpads will be allowed to embed it to their sites.



One such launchpad is Unicrypt. The auto tool will work with its currently prevailing manual audit system, and people can use the beta version first.

Audit Auto Tool allows developers to submit their projects for auditing quickly. Additionally, they can request a manual audit. This in-depth testing process should reveal if a project is unguarded.

The tool is an algorithm targeting to find vulnerabilities in smart contract codes. Thus, it follows instructions without making any common human errors common in manual audit systems. Moreover, it reduces the time used in audits, enabling a swift process. The primary role of this new tool is audit efficiency .

Solidproof Services

The DeFi revolution offers promising financial opportunities. However, it also comes with considerable dangers. DeFi projects and their users are always vulnerable to illicit attacks. Ultimately, decentralized finance doesn’t only attract revolution and capital. It also charms fraud, cybercrimes, and money laundering. For instance, from January to July of 2021, hackers have stolen over $474 million from DeFi platforms alone.

Because of the risks, the need for optimal safety is more imperative than ever. Solidproof comes in to provide sober solutions. With modern and innovative security solutions, this platform aims to make the crypto space safer for the community.

Free Audit Program

Just recently, SolidProof began a free audit program for DeFi projects. The firm was planning to show appreciation to its supporters by establishing a free audit contest .

The platform gave the community a chance to vote for the projects they find most suited to get a free audit and report.

Solidproof and Unicrypt

Solidproof has been making great partnerships with popular Defi launchpads.

Solidproof partnered with Unicrypt to support its entry into the Smart Contract audit market. Unicrypt uses KYC systems provided by SolidProof and PassorFailMe to ensure user safety. The network highly backs that tokens launching on the ILO platform contact their KYC partners.

By doing so, they will receive KYC and auditing reports. It accelerates the chances of survival in the DeFi space. It is crucial since one minor mishap in security can cause the whole project to fail.

Today, Solidproof is leading a modern generation of audit companies. The firm is striving to make DeFi safer for all participants. The platform recently audited heavy ilos: Coinxpad, vEmpire, Bnb cash. Anyone can link with Solidproof on their Telegram , Twitter , Facebook , and Website .

Media Contact -

MAKE Solutions UG

Mails Nielsen

Hello@solidproof.io

Source Link