Linerless Labels Market to Hit USD 2.18 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data
The rise in the packaging of food and beverage, coupled with increasing application in pharmaceutical packaging solutions.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Linerless Labels Market is forecast to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. They are pressure-sensitive labels and are generally used in packaging. They have applications in various product materials and are also customized to fit all shapes and sizes. From cosmetic products to plants and nursery products, linerless labels market size are a useful marketing tool that is known for its quality and versatility.
Another growing factor of the market is the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry. An increase in the application of these labels in transportation and shipping are anticipated to foster the demand of the market during the forecast period. Brand owners have adopted these labels to increase their brand recognition and enhance the promotional activity, especially for seasonal and regional variants, and respond accordingly.
Key participants include:
CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, R.R Donnelley & Sons Company, Multi-Color Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Hub Labels, Inc., Skanem SA, Gipako, and Cenveo Corporation among others.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the linerless label industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Linerless Labels Market on the basis of Adhesion Type, Printing Technology, Application, and region:
Adhesion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Removable
Permanent
Repositionable
Others
Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Digital Printing
Flexographic Printing
Offset Printing
Inkjet Printing
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Food & Beverage
Retail
Pharmaceutical
Logistics
Personal Care
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Permanent labels use strong adhesion, which creates a permanent bond between the surface and the label. The permanence of adhesion depends on the face material, environment, surface application, and time. The adhesion used in the label should consider the cold, resistance to heat, moisture, solvents, and chemicals. When peeled, this label leaves a residue.
Digital Printing technology offers impressive quality and consistency over other options. The colors also show up perfectly over harsh lines, and the quality of the last printed material is as same as the first one. The segment held the largest market share of 3.5% in the year 2019.
Food and Beverage industry dominated with a market share of 4.7% in the year 2019. In this industry, the packaging is done to provide ingredient information, product identification, and cautionary and warning notifications. The self-adhesive label manufacturers offer label products that can be applied to various substances, and with the growth of the retail sector, the sale of the extensive product category is also increasing.
An increase in per capita income in emerging nations of the Asia Pacific region has increased the purchasing power of the consumers in recent times. Consumer awareness regarding the product’s detailed description of self-adhesive labels is fueling the market in the forecast period.
Why should buy this report?
Provides in depth research analysis of the overall Linerless label market. which can help save time for start-up businesses related to the Linerless label Market.
The Linerless label markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.
The Linerless label report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.
Through the Linerless label report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.
COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Linerless Labels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Linerless Labels Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
Continue…
Conclusively, all aspects of the Commodity Plastics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
