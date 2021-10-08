National Veteran Business Development Council announces Jason Trimiew from Facebook for the Fireside Chat
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nations leading veteran business certification organization.
NVBDC welcomes our Fireside Chat speaker, Jason Trimiew, Director, Global Supplier Diversity, Facebook, at the 6th Annual National Matchmaking Conference.
NVBDC is proud of the supplier diversity opportunities Facebook has made available through Jason’s efforts and we are anxious for everyone to hear about, and learn from, him during his Fireside Chat.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Trimiew, for 20 years, has worked at the intersection of marketplace and social impact in International Microfinance, Community and Economic Development, and Venture Philanthropy.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
In 2016, Jason joined Facebook (Menlo Park, California) to launch and lead the company’s Supplier Diversity Program and create more opportunities for diverse-owned firms to do business with Facebook, in addition to the people and communities with whom Facebook connects. To date, Facebook has spent more than $1.7 billion, cumulatively, with U.S. companies certified as minority, women, veteran, LGBTQ, or disability-owned in categories spanning Creative Services, Network Infrastructure, Facilities Management, and much more.
“NVBDC is proud of the supplier diversity opportunities Facebook has made available through Jason’s efforts and we are anxious for everyone to hear about, and learn from, him during his Fireside Chat.” ̶ Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
Prior to joining Facebook, Jason designed and delivered the community impact initiatives for Super Bowl L, resulting in more than $20 million in grants for Bay Area, California, nonprofits as well as contracts for local, diverse-owned businesses.
Jason was formerly a Managing Director of REDF (San Francisco, California), a Venture Philanthropy founded by KKR & Co. (New York, New York) Co-Chairman, George R. Roberts, where he led Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.
Jason earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Covenant College (Lookout Mountain, Georgia), a master’s degree in International and Development Economics from the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California), and completed the Executive Program in Nonprofit Leadership from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business (Stanford, California).
So as not to miss out hearing about Jason’s Facebook opportunities for our veterans in supplier diversity, be sure to block November 3rd and 4th, 2021, on your calendar to attend NVBDC’s national virtual event, 2021 NVBDC Connect. All Veteran Owned Businesses (VOBs), whether they are certified or not, are welcome, and encouraged, to attend the event.
Register today!
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
2021 NVBDC Connect New Features