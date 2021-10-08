Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,917 in the last 365 days.

National Veteran Business Development Council announces Jason Trimiew from Facebook for the Fireside Chat

November 3-4, the largest gathering of certified veteran owned businesses in one location.

November 3-4, the largest gathering of certified veteran owned businesses in one location.

Jason Trimiew, Director, Global Supplier Diversity, Facebook

Jason Trimiew, Director, Global Supplier Diversity, Facebook

Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.

Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.

Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC

Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC

National Veteran Business Development Council is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans.

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nations leading veteran business certification organization.

NVBDC welcomes our Fireside Chat speaker, Jason Trimiew, Director, Global Supplier Diversity, Facebook, at the 6th Annual National Matchmaking Conference.

NVBDC is proud of the supplier diversity opportunities Facebook has made available through Jason’s efforts and we are anxious for everyone to hear about, and learn from, him during his Fireside Chat.”
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Trimiew, for 20 years, has worked at the intersection of marketplace and social impact in International Microfinance, Community and Economic Development, and Venture Philanthropy.

In 2016, Jason joined Facebook (Menlo Park, California) to launch and lead the company’s Supplier Diversity Program and create more opportunities for diverse-owned firms to do business with Facebook, in addition to the people and communities with whom Facebook connects. To date, Facebook has spent more than $1.7 billion, cumulatively, with U.S. companies certified as minority, women, veteran, LGBTQ, or disability-owned in categories spanning Creative Services, Network Infrastructure, Facilities Management, and much more.

NVBDC is proud of the supplier diversity opportunities Facebook has made available through Jason’s efforts and we are anxious for everyone to hear about, and learn from, him during his Fireside Chat.” ̶ Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.

Prior to joining Facebook, Jason designed and delivered the community impact initiatives for Super Bowl L, resulting in more than $20 million in grants for Bay Area, California, nonprofits as well as contracts for local, diverse-owned businesses.

Jason was formerly a Managing Director of REDF (San Francisco, California), a Venture Philanthropy founded by KKR & Co. (New York, New York) Co-Chairman, George R. Roberts, where he led Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.

Jason earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Covenant College (Lookout Mountain, Georgia), a master’s degree in International and Development Economics from the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California), and completed the Executive Program in Nonprofit Leadership from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business (Stanford, California).

So as not to miss out hearing about Jason’s Facebook opportunities for our veterans in supplier diversity, be sure to block November 3rd and 4th, 2021, on your calendar to attend NVBDC’s national virtual event, 2021 NVBDC Connect. All Veteran Owned Businesses (VOBs), whether they are certified or not, are welcome, and encouraged, to attend the event.

Register today!

NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint

Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here

2021 NVBDC Connect New Features

You just read:

National Veteran Business Development Council announces Jason Trimiew from Facebook for the Fireside Chat

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.