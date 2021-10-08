J. White Credit University Now Offering Credit Consulting to Educate, Support, and Empower

Through the company’s educational services, clients can get started on a path to financial confidence.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. White Credit University is pleased to announce it is offering comprehensive credit education services to help empower those who feel they are in financial distress.J. White Credit University is an experienced credit counseling service that supports individuals and families who are struggling to manage their debt. The service was founded by Janay White and is specifically designed to empower clients’ lives and outfit them with the tools they need to succeed.“When I was just 18, I received my first loan from Vystar credit union and immediately ruined my credit due to my lack of education and ignorance,” says White. “I sat in my bad credit for 7 years until, at the age of 25, I began rebuilding my credit and started researching how to boost my scores. I had become a slave to debt after getting approved for further loans but fortunately I grew older and wiser through education and self-discipline. I know firsthand what it’s like to be in the vast darkness of debt and I’ve made it my mission to help others in my community to experience the same success.”Through White’s extensive credit consulting process, clients can potentially remove a variety of debts and stressors from their lives, including:• Collections• Negative items• Inaccurate information• Late payments• Bankruptcy• Repossession• Medical bills• Inquiries• Child support• And more!To do this, J. White Credit University offers three exclusive packages to choose from that will help clients to start rebuilding their credit:• Basic-cum laude• Magna-cum laude• Summa-cum laudeAdditionally, the organization also offers support of a private Facebook group, credit monitoring, credit strong, and report rent services.For more information about J. White Credit University, please visit https://jwhite-enterprises.com/ About Janay WhiteJanay White is a 34-year-old mother of two children who worked multiple jobs for 10 over years. During this time, she was a social worker and fraud investigator at the Florida Department of Children and Families from 2010-2020, and also worked as a Revenue Auditor in the accounting and finance department at UPS.Janay White has proven to be an extremely hard working, dedicated, and extraordinary woman in all facets of her life.