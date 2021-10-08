Epichlorohydrin Market Size, Product Launch, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, Till 2028
Reports And Data
The global epichlorohydrin market is forecast to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Epichlorohydrin market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative study that provides an industry-wide analysis of the current and emerging growth trends, end-use analysis, and other key data verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report covers detailed analysis about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period. The report is furnished with the initial and future assessment of the pandemic on the industry and offers a futuristic outlook of a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also offers insights into the key driving and limiting factors the key manufactures and vendors as well as the new entrants face in the Epichlorohydrin industry.
Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a flammable and a volatile clear liquid at room temperature, which is insoluble in water. It has a garlicky, pungent, sweet odor. It is usually made from allyl chloride that is derived from chlorine/caustic soda and propylene. It is primarily used in manufacturing glycerol and unmodified epoxy resins. To a lesser extent, it is used in producing water treatment resins, elastomers, ion exchange resins, surfactants, plasticizers, adhesives, and lubricants, among others. It also finds application in manufacturing synthetic glycerine, textiles, solvents, inks and dyes, paper, and surfactants. The compound is also listed in commercial pesticides as an inert ingredient. In the textile industry, the compound is used in modifying carboxyl groups of wool. The end-product has an enhanced and longer resistance to moths.
In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a significant market share. The market share held by the region is attributed to rising demand for specialty chemicals and continuous expansion of the automotive & aerospace industry that is boosting the demand for ECH in this region.
Key participants include DAISO Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Kashima Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, Spolchemie AS, Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries (Hexion), Sumitomo Chemicals and Spolchemie AS.
The Epichlorohydrin market held a market share of USD 36 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.1% during the forecast period.
In context to Raw Materials, the Bio-based segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 35.0% of the market by 2027. The rising demand for bio-based products among consumers and continuous growth in the number of plants for producing ECH from renewable sources, particularly from glycerin, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The glycerin used in the production of ECH is derived as a by-product from the manufacture of biodiesel.
In context to End-use, the Paints and Coatings segment is leading the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 0.97 Billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is attributed to increasing demand for epoxy coatings that results in elevating the use of ECH in paints & coatings. The applicability of this compound as a solvent for paints and coatings also results in its extensive use in this segment.
In context to Application, the Water treatment chemicals segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 10% of the market by 2027. The rising awareness about consumption of hygienic & processed water and applicability of the compound in polyamide water treatment chemicals contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.
In regards to the region, Europe held 0% of the market in 2018, with a growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of well-established, mature automotive, electrical & electronics sector is supporting the growth of the market in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Epichlorohydrin market according to Raw Materials, End-use, Application, and Region:
Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Bio-based
Petro-based
End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Paints and Coatings
Wind turbine
Composites
Construction
Adhesives
Electrical and electronics
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Epoxy resins
Water treatment chemicals
Synthetic Glycerin
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
