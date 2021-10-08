(Video) Iran: Growing Poverty as a Result of Regime’s Disastrous Management
The Kar-o-Karegar daily issued a warning to the government on September 28, citing a former MP and writing, "the government should not spend time on fake shows"
In such a context, changing governments will have no effect on rising prices and people's conditions because the main decision-maker is not the government, but the supreme leader's office.
This was evident in the 2019 fuel price hike, in which Ali Khamenei expressed his full support for the government's decision, putting to rest all rumors about the government's reluctance to raise prices.
The rulers themselves are the witnesses to such a situation, as they invariably admit the best examples. On September 29, the state-run daily Mardom Salari published evidence of this confession.
“The price of a house in Tehran passed 31 million each meter. According to the Central Bank, in September this year, the average price of one square meter of housing in Tehran was 32 million tomans, which increased by 2.4% and 30.5% compared to the previous month and the same period of the previous year, respectively.”
Another example, which exhibits the pervasive nature of corruption in government structures and demonstrates that the regime's governments are nothing more than shows run by the supreme leader:
“It's been almost six weeks since the Raisi government took office, and contrary to some claims and exaggerations, the high-price situation has not only improved but has also deteriorated,” Aftab-e-Yazd, on 30 September.
Aside from the fact that inflation has worsened less than two months after the launch of the new government, another state-owned media outlet cautions that Ebrahim Raisi and his team's mobilization, which aims to change the economy, housing, and livelihoods, is nothing more than a "show".
The Kar-o-Karegar daily issued a warning to the government on September 28, 2021, citing a former MP and writing, "the government should not spend time on fake shows."
This means that the country's economic predicament is far worse than Raisi's and his amateurish team's visions and statements could possibly address.
On September 28, 2021, the state-run daily Aftab-e-Yazd emphasized this reality, writing: “It is worth noting that this government does not have the time as Rouhani's government for a ‘speech treatment,' and society's patience is running out.”
“The majority of the population lives in poverty,” it continued. The purchasing power of the general public has never been lower. People's endurance is limited, and they can only endure to a point; once they realize, they have nothing to lose, they don't wait for us to decide whether or not they can protest.
These instances merely highlight one policy: Khamenei's all-out assault on the Iranian people. The regime organizes, equips, and promotes impoverishment, while its weapons of mass incarceration, death, exile, kidnapping, and murder have less impact than in past years.
The upshot of this approach, however, is not what the regime had hoped for, as the Aftab-e-Yazd newspaper put it: “People with nothing to lose don't wait.”
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Fearing growing protests by a restive society fed up with repression, poverty, and the pandemic, the clerical regime seeks to control the situation by stepping up repression, torture, executions, and creating an atmosphere of terror.
Top official admits huge level of poverty in Iran