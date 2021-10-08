Ceramic Adhesives Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
The global Ceramic Adhesives market was valued at USD 7,098.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.42 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.80%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ceramic Adhesives market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative study that provides an industry-wide analysis of the current and emerging growth trends, end-use analysis, and other key data verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report covers detailed analysis about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period. The report is furnished with the initial and future assessment of the pandemic on the industry and offers a futuristic outlook of a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also offers insights into the key driving and limiting factors the key manufactures and vendors as well as the new entrants face in the Ceramic Adhesives industry.
The growth for ceramic adhesives can be associated with expansion and development in the building and construction sector due to an increase in commercial and residential buildings. Ceramic adhesives are used on the flooring, ceiling, and walls of these building structures. Ceramic adhesives are popular for their faster cure time, easy setting, extremely long service duration and superior protection from heat. These superior advantages and properties have led to an increase in adoption of ceramic adhesives in various sectors. The demand for eco-friendly ceramic adhesives in developed nations like Canada, Germany, and the U.S. has increased to a great extent pertaining to environmental concerns.
Key participants include:
3M, Bostik, Henkel, F.B. Fuller Construction Products, Sika, BASF SE, Ardex, Terraco, Fosroc, and Flextile.
The report is an extensive study of the key elements of the industry such as market segmentations, economic scenario, competition landscape, industrial chain analysis, upstream raw materials and downstream buyers, and macro- and micro-economic factors. It further studies the impact on regional and country-level industry, segmentation growth, market share, changes in the competitive landscape, sales and impact on the domestic players.
Growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products such as soaps, increasing need for high-quality pesticides and agriculture chemicals, and rising demand for raw materials from various end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, and packaging, among others have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. Increasing number of manufacturers, producers, and companies in the market is also a key factor driving market growth
Further key findings from the report suggest
The ceramic adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.3 % and 4.5% CAGR, respectively. An increase in industrialization and urbanization has led to construction of infrastructural projects in the regions, enhancing the growth of ceramic adhesives market.
Low cost and exceptional bonding strength of cement-based ceramic adhesives make it the largest growing segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, inorganic cement-based ceramic adhesives tend to offer better performance than conventional polymers at high temperatures.
Cement-based ceramic adhesives exhibit the property of high durability, sheer strength, and ability to store and radiate heat, which has extended its application in the construction sector.
Inorganic cement-based adhesives are made from high-quality binders, additives, and other ceramics. These organic-based adhesives tend to show characteristics like high-temperature resistance, increased thermal and electrical insulation and excellent bonding strength.
Asia Pacific is attributed to holding the largest share during the forecast and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.8% owing to an increase in the infrastructure activities and economic development of various regions in APAC.
Ceramic components can be categorized into one –component and two-component ceramic adhesives. One-component ceramic adhesives are the ones that can be used directly from the tube while the two-component ceramic needs to be mixed with resins and hardener in appropriate proportions before using.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for 29.6% of the global Ceramic Adhesives market. Developing countries such China and India are likely to witness high growth owing to economic development
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Ceramic Adhesives market on the basis of Chemistry type, Application type, and region:
Chemistry Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)
Cement-based
Epoxy
Acrylic
Silicone
Cyanoacrylate
Others
Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)
Building & Construction
Dental
Airports & Railway Platforms
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
