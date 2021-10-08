Catecoin (CATE) - A Dogecoin and Shibacoin Rival Surged 700% in 7 Days

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catecoin, a decentralized meme token price surged over 700% in a week. Catecoin was launched with the intention of adding real value to the meme marketplace. Our platform will let meme makers earn and create decentralized memes. And will be launching Rise of Cats game, this video explaining further: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-6RP7cXQZQ&t=6s



Crypto traders and investors are always surprised by the crypto market. Catecoin which is the Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rivalry has now been back on fire for the past few days.

According to CoinMarketCap , the CATE price is trading at $0.0000005492 with a 24-hour trading volume of $822,682, at the time of writing.

Over the last 7 days, the token price spiked more than 700%. This aggressive movement is attracting huge attention from investors around the world. In addition, the CATE tokens reached an all-time high price in 15 days of launch. After which, the price dropped due to the presale release of the token.

After a long time, the CATE price is rising again. Our project can become the perfect rival of SHIB and may become the perfect rival of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin because the dog versus cat narrative is very popular. More so, the Catecoin is a 5 month old project, they have already released meme platform DApp and are now launching play to earn games.

Notably, Catecoin is the only meme coin with utility with a unique concept. Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades happening within the platform can take the price of CATE to reach new heights soon.

About Catecoin

Catecoin is the first platform to create a decentralized meme token platform to create new opportunities in the meme and content farming space. With its core function, Catecoin makes passive income available to the meme community.

